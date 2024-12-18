Boys Basketball Roundup

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears had an up and down first tournament at Saint Jo last week.

The Bears went 2-2 overall while playing their most extended games of the season.

Gold-Burg had only played one game all season leading into the tournament thanks to the football playoff run and basketball scheduling complications, so the team needs all the game experience it could get.

The Bears got that in their opening game when they played 3A Pilot Point and it did not go well. The Bearcats won 71-23 which meant Gold-Burg had nowhere to go but up. Camden Dreyer led the team with nine points.

The Bears next played Trenton and won 43-27 against the 2A Tigers team. Dreyer led the team with 16 points while Jayton Epperson had 10 points.

Next Gold-Burg played an Australian team and won 54-37. Dreyer led the team with 15 points and four made 3-pointers. Epperson was second with 12 points, Keelyn Case scored 11 points and Eli Freeland scored nine points.

The win put the Bears into the silver division championship game against Texoma Christian. The private school won 81-45 against Gold-Burg, meaning the Bears finished second in their division.

Dreyer led the team with 11 points and Epperson was second with 10 and Case added nine points.

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a good second tournament at Graham last week.

The Jackrabbits went 3-1 while playing some good local competition.

Bowie was heading into the tournament on a six game win streak, including the previous week’s tournament where it had won the whole thing.

The Jackrabbits kept that up with a win against Sweetwater 60-44. Rayder Mann led the team with 23 points while Gaige Goodman was second with 13 points and Adam Pickett scored 11 points.

Bowie then beat the tournament host Graham 45-26. Bradly Horton led the team with 15 points and five made 3-pointers. Mann was second with 13 points.

The Jackrabbits beat Breckenridge 51-21 in another one-sided game. It was a team effort scoring the ball. Horton, Pickett and Nick Salazar off the bench each scored eight points to lead the team in scoring.

The one stumble for Bowie came against 4A Hereford. The Jackrabbits lost 50-36 after falling behind in the first quarter and not being able to dig their way out. Mann led the team with 11 points while Horton was second with eight points.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a tough tournament at Poolville last week playing some tough teams.

The Indians went 1-3 overall as the team is trying to work through their deficiencies as they placed sixth place.

Nocona was able to beat Bethesda Christian 56-31 in its best game of the tournament. Landon Fatheree led the team with 26 points and six rebounds. Karson Kleinhans was right behind him with 23 points while having five assists and six steals.

The other games were all against state-ranked teams and the Indians struggled.

Against Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill, Nocona let the third quarter get away from it as the team lost 51-32. Kleinhans scored 16 points, Fatheree scored eight and Oscar Salomon-Gomez scored six to lead the team.

Against Jim Ned, the Nocona Indians scored only three points in the middle quarters as they lost 38-22. Kleinhans scored 11 points and Fatheree scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the team.

The final game against Slidell saw the fourth quarter slip away to make the final score worse than it was for most of the game as Nocona lost 45-21. Fatheree had a team high 14 points while Walker Murphey was second with three points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers hosted their tournament last week.

Only two of the four games the team played have their scores posted online and no statistics were provided to the Bowie News.

Saint Jo had a great kickoff to the tournament as its dominated Christ Academy 71-13. The second day the Panthers lost a close game against Texoma Christian 50-47.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns played in their final tournament across in Oklahoma in Thackerville last week.

The Longhorns went 2-1 overall, beating two Oklahoma teams before losing to a familiar area team in a close game.

Forestburg beat Tishomingo 64-27. Jesus Sanchez led the team with 21 points, Kyler Willett was second with 14 and Jesse Wadsworth scored 10 points.

Against the tournament host Thackerville, the Longhorns won 50-28. Sanchez scored 23 points and Willett was second with 10 points.

In the one loss, Forestburg played Bryson. The Longhorns trailed by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter and came up a basket short of tying the game. Forestburg lost 52-49.

Sanchez led the team with 19 points, Willett scored 14 and Wadsworth scored 11 points.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Eagles struggled in another tough tournament last week playing in Poolville and playing mostly bigger schools again.

The Eagles went 1-4 overall as the young team tried to keep up against the tough competition.

Bellevue was able to get a close win against Millsap 49-46 to not be completely down about the whole weekend.

The Eagles lost a close game against Wink 53-47 before losing to Windthorst 58-42, Trinity Christian 64-41 and Victory Christian Academy 47-37.

It was another tough week as Bellevue’s lack of size and foul trouble got it into trouble every game.

Coach Colby Broussard hopes the hard times now will pay off for the team in the near future.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs played at a tournament in Thackerville last week in Oklahoma.

Two scores were reported to the Bowie News and the Bulldogs went 0-2 in those games.

Prairie Valley played Oklahoma school Ringling and lost 64-43. Sawyer Bray led the team with 13 points. Trae Campbell, Hunter Camden and Dayne Sadler each scored six points.

The next game the Bulldogs lost 59-35 against a team that’s name was cutoff in the results. Camden led the team with 10 points, Bray was second with nine points and Sadler scored eight points.

