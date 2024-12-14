SPORTS
Legend Temple Tucker passes
Bowie basketball legend Temple Tucker (right) passed away this week. The 6’10” Tucker starred for the Jackrabbit program that won four consecutive state championships 1951-54. Look on page 5A for his obituary and watch for a story in the future Bowie News about Tucker, including thoughts from former classmates and loved ones.
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Roundup
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns blew out Vernon Northside at home on Tuesday night in which their starters played only three quarters of the game.
The Longhorns won 62-45, with the Indians cutting the lead down a lot in the fourth quarter playing against Forestburg’s young bench.
Forestburg was playing in a half court zone defense, but their players were being active, looking to jump passing lanes and trapping the ball so it could ignite its transition offense.
The Longhorns also had the advantage inside with Kyler Willett, Jesse Wadsworth and Angel Cruz grabbing offensive rebounds at will.
Forestburg led 20-8 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same even with center Willett having to sit with foul trouble.
The team noticed a certain off-ball action got the Longhorns best shooter Jesus Sanchez open for shots and fed him over and over as he got hot. Sanchez scored 17 of his team’s 18 points in the quarter while making five 3-pointers.
Forestburg led 38-14 heading into halftime.
The Longhorns did not hold back in the third quarter. Forestburg players were going for steals at will so the team could score in transition. Sanchez scored 11 more points in the period as the Longhorns ballooned their lead up to 60-27.
The only damper was Coach Curtis Enis getting a technical foul on him for rolling his eyes at a call against his team since the game was called tight on both sides to the frustration of many.
Enis sat his entire starting lineup for all of the fourth quarter and the young group expectedly struggled, but it did not matter besides making the final score more respectable.
Forestburg won 62-43.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a tough game at Jacksboro on Tuesday night.
The Tigers won the one-sided game 81-33 as the Indians were faced with some lessons.
Nocona was coming off an up and down tournament performance and was getting a tough test against a big Jacksboro team, which is the Indians weakness.
For four quarter Nocona had trouble stopping the Tigers offense. Jacksboro scored 18 or more points in every quarter while the Indians scored in double-digits in only one quarter.
Karson Kleinhans led the team with 11 points while Landon Fatheree was second with eight. Oscar Salomon-Gomez had a team high three rebounds and two assists to go with six points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough game at home on Tuesday night at Petrolia.
The Pirates won 89-42 against the young Bulldogs.
Prairie Valley had trouble stopping Petrolia’s offense as the Pirates scored 20 or more points in every quarter while raining in many 3-pointers.
While the Bulldogs could not keep pace, they did have good offensive showings in the second and third quarters, but not as much in the first and fourth quarter.
Trae Campbell led the team with 14 points while Josh Stout was second with 10 points.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Saint Jo and Bellevue coaches about Tuesday night’s games. Gold-Burg did not have a game to play on Tuesday.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the Forestburg game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871042&T=1
SPORTS
Girls Basketball Roundup
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns were able to win a frustrating one-sided game at home on Tuesday night against Vernon Northside.
The Lady Horns won 42-26 against the Lady Indians in a game that was not close but dragged in some places.
Forestburg was coming off a tough tournament and hoping to bounce back with a good performance at home. The Lady Horns came out playing a full-court press style defense that seemed to be too much for Northside from the start.
Unfortunately, physicality was kept to a minimum with how the game was called. With Forestburg wanting to turn every game it plays in into a rock fight, this was frustrating though it did not affect the results much.
The Lady Horns led 11-4 after the first quarter and 20-8 after the second quarter.
In the third quarter Forestburg had its big post player Taylor Griggs foul out.
With a limited bench, the Lady Horns tried to pull back as their lead was cut down to single-digits 26-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians never threatened to come back and make it close. Forestburg’s leading scorer Brenna Briles scored 12 of her 30 points in the final period to help the Lady Horns comfortably pull away.
Even when Forestburg had another player foul out and the team finished the last two minutes of the game with only four players, the Lady Horns easily managed as they won 42-26.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won a heavily anticipated showdown at Newcastle on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won 49-39 against the Lady Cats, beating the defending 1A state champs in their own gym as the team’s two marquee players faced off as well.
Newcastle made it look easy last year on its way to the 1A state championship.
But, after a key graduation and a tougher pre-district schedule, the Lady Cats have struggled early in the season playing against bigger schools. Still, Newcastle is led by senior Mattie Dollar, last year’s 1A state player of the year.
She also is signed to play at Lubbock Christian University next year, joined by Nocona’s senior Meg Meekins who has her own long list of accolades.
It was close for the first three quarters, with the Lady Indians only marginally adding to their slim lead each time. Nocona led 14-13 after the first quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians have experience playing with the lead and were able to drain the clock and get to the free throw line where they made all six of their attempts.
The Lady Cats did not have the firepower to score a bunch in quick succession that night as Nocona won 49-39.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won in easy fashion against Electra at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Tigers 46-18.
Bellevue used its pressure defense to jump out and grab the lead, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second as it led 39-10.
With the Lady Eagles calling off the press, the team struggled to play with the same type of intensity in the second half.
While Bellevue’s defense continued to shut down Electra, the offense struggled to score much, totaling seven points in the second half.
Still, the Lady Eagles won easily 46-18.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to win big at home on Tuesday night against bigger school, 2A S&S Consolidated.
The Lady Panthers won 46-21 against the Lady Rams.
Saint Jo was coming off a good tournament where it won all but one of its games at Chico.
The Lady Panthers used its pressure defense to force 30 steals in the game which allowed for a lot of transition opportunities.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Tuesday’s game from Prairie Valley’s coach. Bowie had a bye game and Gold-Burg does not have a team this season.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the Forestburg girls game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871041&T=1
SPORTS
Jackrabbits beat Alvord at home
The Bowie Jackrabbits were able to keep the good things going with a big win against Alvord on Tuesday night at home.
The Jackrabbits won 58-27 against the Bulldogs in a game that was moved to the back gym where JV games are played due to problems with the scoreboard in the main gym.
Bowie was coming into the game off a great previous week, winning a close game in overtime against Slidell before going undefeated in its first tournament at Lubbock.
The Jackrabbits rode that momentum into the start of the game as they came out rolling, using pressing defense to force turnovers and limit Alvord to only one field goal in the first quarter. On offense, Bowie got a big lift from bench player Finn Riddle, who came in and made two 3-pointers and scored eight points to help lift the Jackrabbits to a 16-2 lead.
The second quarter was a bit more even as Bowie’s offense cooled off with no 3-pointers made. Alvord scored more than one basket as it eventually adjusted to the Jackrabbits pressure.
Still, Bowie added to its lead as it led 27-9 at halftime.
It was similar in the third quarter as the Bulldogs offense did not get going. The Jackrabbits had Rayder Mann score eight of the team’s 14 points during the period as the lead continued to grow and grow.
The fourth quarter saw Bowie score the most points in any quarter, with 17 scored by six different players.
The Jackrabbits won 58-27.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint