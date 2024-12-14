Legend Temple Tucker passes

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns blew out Vernon Northside at home on Tuesday night in which their starters played only three quarters of the game.

The Longhorns won 62-45, with the Indians cutting the lead down a lot in the fourth quarter playing against Forestburg’s young bench.

Forestburg was playing in a half court zone defense, but their players were being active, looking to jump passing lanes and trapping the ball so it could ignite its transition offense.

The Longhorns also had the advantage inside with Kyler Willett, Jesse Wadsworth and Angel Cruz grabbing offensive rebounds at will.

Forestburg led 20-8 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same even with center Willett having to sit with foul trouble.

The team noticed a certain off-ball action got the Longhorns best shooter Jesus Sanchez open for shots and fed him over and over as he got hot. Sanchez scored 17 of his team’s 18 points in the quarter while making five 3-pointers.

Forestburg led 38-14 heading into halftime.

The Longhorns did not hold back in the third quarter. Forestburg players were going for steals at will so the team could score in transition. Sanchez scored 11 more points in the period as the Longhorns ballooned their lead up to 60-27.

The only damper was Coach Curtis Enis getting a technical foul on him for rolling his eyes at a call against his team since the game was called tight on both sides to the frustration of many.

Enis sat his entire starting lineup for all of the fourth quarter and the young group expectedly struggled, but it did not matter besides making the final score more respectable.

Forestburg won 62-43.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a tough game at Jacksboro on Tuesday night.

The Tigers won the one-sided game 81-33 as the Indians were faced with some lessons.

Nocona was coming off an up and down tournament performance and was getting a tough test against a big Jacksboro team, which is the Indians weakness.

For four quarter Nocona had trouble stopping the Tigers offense. Jacksboro scored 18 or more points in every quarter while the Indians scored in double-digits in only one quarter.

Karson Kleinhans led the team with 11 points while Landon Fatheree was second with eight. Oscar Salomon-Gomez had a team high three rebounds and two assists to go with six points.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough game at home on Tuesday night at Petrolia.

The Pirates won 89-42 against the young Bulldogs.

Prairie Valley had trouble stopping Petrolia’s offense as the Pirates scored 20 or more points in every quarter while raining in many 3-pointers.

While the Bulldogs could not keep pace, they did have good offensive showings in the second and third quarters, but not as much in the first and fourth quarter.

Trae Campbell led the team with 14 points while Josh Stout was second with 10 points.

Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from Saint Jo and Bellevue coaches about Tuesday night’s games. Gold-Burg did not have a game to play on Tuesday.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the Forestburg game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871042&T=1