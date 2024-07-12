New BHS soccer club has 40 players

Nocona girls

The Nocona Lady Indians were able to whoop up on Iowa Park on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians dominated 86-38 against the Lady Hawks in a game that was not competitive at all.

Nocona was coming off a tough loss against state-ranked Bridgeport where the team did not shoot well.

From the jump, the Lady Indians’ offense was working over Iowa Park. Nocona felt safe to bring pressure on defense and created easy scoring chances in transition.

The Lady Indians scored 20 or more points in the first three quarters and got a lot of players in on the scoring action. Every player ended up making at least one basket.

Nocona took the gas off the defensive pressure in the second half so as not to be disrespectful. This allowed the Lady Hawks, who had scored only 12 points in the first half, to get some things going in the second half.

Nocona was actually outscored 11-9 in the fourth quarter, but it did not mean much with their lead already so high.

The Lady Indians won 86-38.

Nocona boys

The Nocona Indians lost a tough game on the road on Tuesday night at Henrietta.

The Bearcats won 60-50 in a game where the Indians fell behind early and were unable to come back.

Nocona was playing its first game in a week and was looking to see if it could hang with a program that is usually able to give a good challenge most years.

Henrietta got out to a big lead in the first quarter, getting to the free throw line for 10 attempts and scoring 20 points. The Indian offense was slow to get going as they trailed 20-9.

Nocona was able to slow down the Bearcat offense in the second quarter, but could not make up much ground as it trailed 29-21 at halftime.

The Indians could replicate the defense in the third and fourth quarter as Henrietta scored 16 and 15 points. Nocona’s offense kept pace and even outscored the Bearcats in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the deficit it was chasing.

Henrietta won 60-50.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.