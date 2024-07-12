SPORTS
Nocona girls blow out Iowa Park, boys lose at Henrietta
Nocona girls
The Nocona Lady Indians were able to whoop up on Iowa Park on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians dominated 86-38 against the Lady Hawks in a game that was not competitive at all.
Nocona was coming off a tough loss against state-ranked Bridgeport where the team did not shoot well.
From the jump, the Lady Indians’ offense was working over Iowa Park. Nocona felt safe to bring pressure on defense and created easy scoring chances in transition.
The Lady Indians scored 20 or more points in the first three quarters and got a lot of players in on the scoring action. Every player ended up making at least one basket.
Nocona took the gas off the defensive pressure in the second half so as not to be disrespectful. This allowed the Lady Hawks, who had scored only 12 points in the first half, to get some things going in the second half.
Nocona was actually outscored 11-9 in the fourth quarter, but it did not mean much with their lead already so high.
The Lady Indians won 86-38.
Nocona boys
The Nocona Indians lost a tough game on the road on Tuesday night at Henrietta.
The Bearcats won 60-50 in a game where the Indians fell behind early and were unable to come back.
Nocona was playing its first game in a week and was looking to see if it could hang with a program that is usually able to give a good challenge most years.
Henrietta got out to a big lead in the first quarter, getting to the free throw line for 10 attempts and scoring 20 points. The Indian offense was slow to get going as they trailed 20-9.
Nocona was able to slow down the Bearcat offense in the second quarter, but could not make up much ground as it trailed 29-21 at halftime.
The Indians could replicate the defense in the third and fourth quarter as Henrietta scored 16 and 15 points. Nocona’s offense kept pace and even outscored the Bearcats in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the deficit it was chasing.
Henrietta won 60-50.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
New BHS soccer club has 40 players
At the end of the November school board meeting for Bowie, athletic director Tyler Price had some updates about the new high school soccer club.
So far the club has fielded 40 players total, with 23 being boys and 17 girls meaning it can field both teams.
Both teams have full game schedules, with the girls being invited to play in the Wichita Falls Invitational Tournament in January.
One goal has been donated, both sets of team jerseys are fully donated as well with a commitment to donate the jerseys next year with the hope for home and away games.
The club is coached by Chad Word, Scott Siebert and Javier Fuerte. The club is not officially a part of the competition this year in the University Interscholastic League, but with a good turnout there is hope the presence of the club will lead to the Bowie School District adding the sport to its athletic department in the future.
If and when that is the case, the club leaders hope to help develop players for the high school team. Bowie would have to compete in the 4A classification if and when a high school soccer team is approved.
The Lady Rabbit team has their first game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Burkburnett. For more information about the soccer club, go to the Bowie High School Soccer Club Facebook page.
SPORTS
Saint Jo teams easily win games on Tuesday night
Saint Jo boys
The Saint Jo Panthers easily won at Tioga on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 55-31 against the Bulldogs in a game they dominated from the start.
Saint Jo raced out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter, with 14 coming from leading scorer Barrett Johnson.
The Panthers cooled down offensively in the second and third quarters, scoring 20 points combined during the time. Still, the defense was able to keep Tioga stifled in the second quarter before the Bulldogs played a bit more evenly in the second half.
Saint Jo still outscored Tioga in each of the quarters, not allowing the Bulldogs to make up the double-digit deficit. The Panthers closed the game out with a 15 point quarter with four different players scoring at least one basket.
Saint Jo won 55-31.
Saint Jo girls
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to beat Chico at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won 58-41 against the Lady Dragons in a rough and tumble game that suits Saint Jo just fine.
Both teams tried to pressure the ball while playing fast and physical throughout. The Lady Panthers got an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime.
Saint Jo pulled away with a 16 point third quarter before slowing things down a peg in the fourth quarter while keeping the defensive intensity up.
The Lady Panthers won 58-41.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits stomp Mineral Wells
The Bowie Lady Rabbits made a good showing on Tuesday night at home by beating Mineral Wells with ease.
The Lady Rabbits won 51-39 against the Lady Rams, leading from the start with only little dips in energy that allowed Mineral Wells to cut into the lead a little bit.
The Lady Rams had only one loss on their schedule before Tuesday’s game and had beaten three of Bowie’s district teams early in its season so far.
Bowie had last played a week previously at its hosted Gayno Shelton Hoopin’ into the Holidays tournament before the holiday break. Despite expecting some rust after the long layoff, the team started off the game hot.
The Lady Rabbits led 12-2 at one point in the first quarter, carving up Mineral Well’s zone defense in all different ways while not giving the Lady Rams easy looks to score. Mineral Wells scored two baskets against most of Bowie’s bench to cut the lead to 12-6 heading into the second quarter.
Mineral Wells played much better in the next period, scoring 10 points against the Lady Rabbits ever shifting defense. Bowie is changing up its defensive strategy this season by never staying in any one look for too long before switching.
This can cause issues early in the season as players are not used to having to constantly change defensive looks, especially with the team featuring so many new players to varsity.
Offensively, the Lady Rabbits drew 10 free throws in the quarter alone, but only made four. Bowie scored 11 points and led 23-16 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Lady Rabbits play well. The Lady Rams were only getting scoring out of one player during the period, who scored eight points.
Bowie had its best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 20 points. Laney Enolow and Parker Riddle each scored six points to lead the team during the quarter as the Lady Rabbits broke the game open and led 47-25 heading in the fourth quarter.
It was not the best finish to a game for Bowie. The Lady Rabbits failed to score double-digit points for the only time in the final period, finishing with eight points in the fourth quarter.
Mineral Wells on offense made a good push as the team made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
It was not enough to make Bowie sweat at all. The Lady Rabbits were able to coast to the end, holding onto the ball late to run some time off as they won 51-39.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
For more pictures from the game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6870898&T=1
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint