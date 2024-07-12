NEWS
Shelter volunteer group says it will take county-wide effort to operate a shelter
By BARBARA GREEN
It was almost one year ago when the Montague County Commissioner’s Court approved the construction of a county-wide animal shelter, just the first step in a process that can hopefully address a long-time and growing stray dog problem across the county.
On Jan. 17 the court voted yes to build an animal control facility on the old county farm property outside Montague. The sheriff’s office consistently deals with animal calls, and the growth of subdivisions is only expected to fuel the animal problems across the county as more people move into the area.
County Judge Kevin Benton said everyone knows there has been a need for a county shelter for years, but it was a matter of costs and finding a way it could efficiently fit into county operations.
“I had some previous discussion with Sheriff Marshall Thomas about stray dogs because his office receives so many calls about them, but they really don’t have the capacity to deal with them. We worked with the Nocona and Saint Jo volunteer shelters purchasing kennels where officers can place animals during off hours, but all the shelters stay full. Animal control is expensive and there is no money in the budget,” said Benton.
New kennels have been built at the shelter and metal gates will soon be added.
Top photo – New kennels have been built at the shelter and metal gates will soon be added. (photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Commissioners to consider speed limits, stop signs
Montague County Commissioners will name members to the county historical commission for new terms when they meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9.
The court will begin to wind down 2024 with its first meeting of the final month of the year.
Members of the historical commission serve two-year terms and will continue efforts to preserve and support county history.
Two new speed limit signs and two stop signs are being considered on three separate county roads. Commissioners will consider adopting a 30 mph speed limit with signs enforced on Rosston Road and a 35 mph speed limit on Pleasant Hill Road both in precinct one. A new stop also may be added on Roth Road at the Denver Road intersection and on Huddleston Road at the Denver Road intersection both also in precinct one.
Other items on the agenda including paying Texas New Mexico Power $10,113.63 from American Rescue Funds to run a new power line to the new wastewater treatment plant, acceptance of the sheriff’s office 2024 Chapter 59 asset forfeiture report and accept the Nortex Regional Planning Commission proxy/alternate designation for 2024-25.
NEWS
Bowie City Council to review water rate hike proposals
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 considering numerous items of new business including two proposals for a water rate increase.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer the two rate plans developed from a recently completed water rate study he gave the council at the last meeting. He explained these increases will help replenish the infrastructure fund which is used to make repairs across the city, as well as help pay for the new raw water pump the state is requiring the city add.
One ordinance offers a 16% rate increase this year and the following year. For 2025 the proposed ordinance would increase the base rate per month by $3.19 for residential inside the city limits with a usage charge increase of .76 cents per 1,000 gallons.
For residential outside the city limits the rate would increase $3.67 and the usage rate by .87 cents per 1,000 gallons.
For commercial and industrial inside the city limits the base rate would go up $3.65 and the usage by .76 cents per 1,000 gallons. Outside city limits the base rate would increase by $4.09 and the usage by .87 cents per 1,000.
The second proposal would be a flat $7.50 charge and a 7% rate increases this year and 7% next year. The $7.50 flat fee would be programmed to expire in 2030.
Residential in the city limits would increase by $1.40 the first year and outside the city limits it
would rise by $3.67. For commercial and industrial inside the city limits the rate will increase by $1.60 the first year and for outside the city limits it will rise $2.05. Each customer would have the $7.50 flat fee.
A change order for the Nelson Street bridge replacement project will be discussed along with the final pay request for the project.
Councilors will consider hangar lease terms for privately built hangars at the City of Bowie Municipal Airport.
There also could be a change for council meeting dates as the panel ponders a move from first and third Mondays to second and fourth Tuesdays for the regular meetings.
Councilors also will make four reappointments to the library board.
In the city manager’s report Cunningham will give updates on Nelson Street project final details, sewer line project phase two, status of substation transformer project, Wichita Street water line final report and Community Development Block Grant.
NEWS
33rd annual Fantasy of Lights Parade rolls Saturday
By CINDY ROLLER,
Bowie Community Development
This year is all about Candy Canes for celebrating the season in Bowie.
Bowie Community Development Board, staff and volunteers have decked downtown and the Bowie Knife to prepare everyone for the upcoming festivities including Candy Cane Sip & Stroll With Me and the 33rd Fantasy of Lights Candy Cane Christmas Festival and Lighted Parade.
The first weekend in December begins the Christmas Festival in Bowie. It was one of the first parade to feature lighted entries more than 30 years ago, and continues to grow each year.
Sip & Stroll continues to encourage supporting local as many downtown participating locations host mini-open houses on Dec. 6. Read the full story on this part of the festival on page 8A.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Saturday morning begins early with Breakfast with Santa from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut Street in downtown Bowie. The City of Bowie Fire Department and its ladies auxiliary welcomes families to enjoy free pancakes and a visit with Santa Claus.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
