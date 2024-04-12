33rd annual Fantasy of Lights Parade rolls Saturday

By CINDY ROLLER,

Bowie Community Development

This year is all about Candy Canes for celebrating the season in Bowie.

Bowie Community Development Board, staff and volunteers have decked downtown and the Bowie Knife to prepare everyone for the upcoming festivities including Candy Cane Sip & Stroll With Me and the 33rd Fantasy of Lights Candy Cane Christmas Festival and Lighted Parade.

The first weekend in December begins the Christmas Festival in Bowie. It was one of the first parade to feature lighted entries more than 30 years ago, and continues to grow each year.

Sip & Stroll continues to encourage supporting local as many downtown participating locations host mini-open houses on Dec. 6. Read the full story on this part of the festival on page 8A.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Saturday morning begins early with Breakfast with Santa from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut Street in downtown Bowie. The City of Bowie Fire Department and its ladies auxiliary welcomes families to enjoy free pancakes and a visit with Santa Claus.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.