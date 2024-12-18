Wreaths Across America fill Elwood Cemetery

Volunteers helped the Bowie Amity Club lay more than 700 live evergreen Christmas wreaths on the graves of all the veterans in Elmwood Cemetery. This was the fifth year for the Amity Club to host Wreaths Across America, a nationwide program supported by their local communities through sponsorships.

A special wreath was laid to represent each branch of the United States military and were placed by volunteers from the community. John M. McCoy of Bowie, veteran of the United States Army was the guest speaker and shared his experiences. (Top photo)

Many youngsters were laying wreaths on veteran’s graves on Saturday.