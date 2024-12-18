Bowie chamber mails out ballots for director election

Ballots have been mailed out to Bowie Chamber of Commerce members to select five members to the board of directors.

The following names were submitted by the nominating committee, but there also is a space for a write-in candidate through the process of online voting. The five people with the most votes will join the board in the new year starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Please complete your online ballot on or before Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Ballots received after Dec. 20 will not be counted. Only active chamber members may vote and only one ballot per membership.

Nominees are: Melanie Belcher, Faith Community Rural Health Clinic of Bowie; Paul Chenevert, Chenevert Plumbing; Addy Cook, Legend Bank and Broke Gals Boutique; Dee Cullum, Texas State Farm Bureau; Brant Farris, Jacksboro National Bank; Cynthia Hawkins, Advanced Rehab and Healthcare; Carol Head, The Shopper; Caitlin McCartney, Bowie Martial Arts Academy; Linda Reno, Stat Signz and Jeff Seigler, Wellington State Bank.

New directors and officers will be introduced at the Jan. 27 Bowie Chamber of Commerce banquet, and annual awards also will be presented.

The theme for this year is “Mind Your Business,” and chamber members are invited to decorate a banquet table showcasing their business.

Call 872-1173 if you would like to decorate a table for the banquet.