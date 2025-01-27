Nocona Basketball Interview

The Bowie and Nocona powerlifting team competed in the first meet of the season on Jan. 16 at Sherman in a meet that featured lifters from more than 20 schools.

The Nocona boy’s team finished 12th, the Bowie boy’s team placed 16th and the Lady Indians were tied for 17th place.

The Jackrabbits had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes and earn points. Tripp Brewer finished third in the 220 pound class and had a total of 1,275 pounds. Luis Covarubias had the same total while competing in the 275 class and finished fifth to earn points for Bowie.

The Indians finished with three lifters placing in the top of their weight classes which went towards the team’s point total. Omar Salinas earned third place in the 123 pound class, lifting 620 total pounds. Kaeden Wallace was not far behind, lifting 595 pounds in the 114 class which earned him fourth place. Matthew Johnson got the final point, finishing in fifth place in the 242 class as he lifted 1,250 pounds.

The Lady Indians had only one of their lifters earn points. Kaitlyn Tiffner, who has competed had the state meet before, finished in fifth place in the 105 class as she lifted 470 total pounds.

Both Bowie and Nocona teams, along with newcomer Bellevue, are expected to lift at this week’s meet at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Valley View.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three of their lifts, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.