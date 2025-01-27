Connect with us

Nocona Basketball Interview

Published

37 minutes ago

on

Interview with Nocona basketball players Aubree Kleinhans (left) and Jolie Rose following their district win at Windthorst on Jan. 24, 2025.
Bowie Boys Basketball Interview

Published

3 days ago

on

01/24/2025

By

Interview with Bowie basketball players Gaige Goodman (left) and Tyler Richey following their win against Jacksboro on Jan. 21, 2025.
Bowie, Nocona lifters compete at Sherman

Published

4 days ago

on

01/23/2025

By

The Bowie and Nocona powerlifting team competed in the first meet of the season on Jan. 16 at Sherman in a meet that featured lifters from more than 20 schools.
The Nocona boy’s team finished 12th, the Bowie boy’s team placed 16th and the Lady Indians were tied for 17th place.
The Jackrabbits had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes and earn points. Tripp Brewer finished third in the 220 pound class and had a total of 1,275 pounds. Luis Covarubias had the same total while competing in the 275 class and finished fifth to earn points for Bowie.
The Indians finished with three lifters placing in the top of their weight classes which went towards the team’s point total. Omar Salinas earned third place in the 123 pound class, lifting 620 total pounds. Kaeden Wallace was not far behind, lifting 595 pounds in the 114 class which earned him fourth place. Matthew Johnson got the final point, finishing in fifth place in the 242 class as he lifted 1,250 pounds.
The Lady Indians had only one of their lifters earn points. Kaitlyn Tiffner, who has competed had the state meet before, finished in fifth place in the 105 class as she lifted 470 total pounds.
Both Bowie and Nocona teams, along with newcomer Bellevue, are expected to lift at this week’s meet at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Valley View.

To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three of their lifts, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

Bowie soccer club loses tough game at Springtown last week

Published

4 days ago

on

01/23/2025

By

The Bowie High School soccer club boy’s team was able to play on Friday at Springtown in the first game of the new year after the snowfall canceled the previous weeks game.
Unfortunately, the Porcupines were able to jump on the Jackrabbits early in the game on their way to a 7-0 win.
Bowie’s last game played was nearly a month earlier against Benbrook. The Jackrabbits were supposed to play a rematch against Wichita Falls Memorial the previous week, but the snowfall led to that game being cancelled.
Unfortunately, that match rustiness showed up early in the game against Springtown. The Porcupines rode a hot first 25 minutes where they led 5-0 with 55 minutes still to play. Bowie then settled down and only allowed two more goals for the rest of the game.
Coach Chad Word chalked up the bad start to not getting his team mentally focused to start the match. Besides that, the team’s inability to pull the trigger limited the team’s goal scoring chances.
“One glaring issue is we create excellent opportunities to score all game long, but we are unwilling to shoot,” Word said. “With upwards of 15-16 dangerous chances, we shot the ball only three times. This is not good enough to beat solid teams in our area.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.

