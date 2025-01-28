Roger Williams Beef and Barley Soup recipe

(Photo is not soup featured)

Love and Luck columnist Suzanne Storey sent along this recipe from a friend who served this soup at a “soup party.”

Ingredients

· 1lb. Lean Beef, cut into bite sized pieces

· 1/2 cup chopped onion

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 6 cups water

· 2/3 cup Quick Quaker® Barley

· 1 cup celery, finely chopped

· 1 cup carrots, finely chopped

· 2 bouillon cubes

· 1 (14 1/2 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

· 1 bay leaf

Instructions

1. Brown Meat: In 4-quart saucepan or Dutch oven, brown beef

2. Cook Onions: Finely chop the onions and the garlic, adding both to the pan. Cook until onions are tender

3. Add the remaining ingredients: Finely chop the celery, carrots, and tomatoes, then add them to the pan with water, barley, and bay leaf

4. Boil, then simmer: Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables and barley are tender.

NOTES from Suzanne:

Add additional broth or tomato juice to the soup if it becomes too thick.