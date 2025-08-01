EDIBLES
Warm up mornings with a fresh casserole
(Culinary.net) On a cool, crisp morning, it’s hard to beat an exciting twist on a breakfast classic.
This French Toast Casserole is crisp on top while soft and moist in the middle, coming fresh out of the oven with the aroma of maple syrup and pecans that will have the whole house eager for a bite. It’s easy enough to make fresh in the morning- but can also be prepared the night before so all you have to do is add the topping and pop it in the oven.
French Toast Casserole
- 1 loaf French bread (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 5 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened milk
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- maple syrup, for serving
Topping:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter or coconut oil, melted
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
- Grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place bread cubes in baking dish. In large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour mixture evenly over bread cubes.
- If making casserole ahead, cover baking dish and refrigerate overnight. If baking immediately, let stand 30 minutes at room temperature to allow bread to soak up egg mixture.
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- To make topping: Drizzle casserole with melted butter and sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. Top with strawberries and blueberries.
- Cover and bake 35 minutes then uncover and bake 10-20 minutes, or until topping is browned and egg mixture has mostly set.
- Remove from oven, cover loosely with foil and let stand 10 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with maple syrup.
SOURCE:
Culinary.Net
Create showstopping holiday meals with recipes featuring premium pork
(Family Features) If you’re wondering what to serve for a delightful holiday meal, look no further than pork – a perfect match for festive menus as it’s easy to prepare, versatile, budget-friendly and pairs well with seasonal ingredients.
With flavorful, mouthwatering recipes like Apple Cider Balsamic Glazed Pork Loin and Stuffing-Filled Pork Chops, Coleman All Natural Meats offers trusted premium pork sourced from American farmers who humanely raise livestock with no antibiotics ever and no added hormones. All its pork is made of Heritage Breed Duroc, which is known for its tenderness, superior marbling, juiciness and flavor.
These elevated, seasonal pork recipes offer a delicious and unexpected twist your friends and family will love at your next holiday gathering.
Apple Cider Balsamic Glazed Pork Loin
Prep time: 10-15 minutes
Cook time: 45-60 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 Coleman Pork Loin (4 pounds)
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Glaze:
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar glaze
- 6 tablespoons whole grain mustard
- 4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
- 1 teaspoon minced sage
- 1 teaspoon minced thyme
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4-6 sliced apples
- Preheat oven to 350 F and line sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Remove pork from packaging and pat dry with paper towel. Season all sides with salt and pepper, to taste.
- To make glaze: In bowl, whisk apple cider vinegar glaze, mustard, balsamic vinegar, rosemary, sage, thyme and garlic. Add salt and pepper, to taste. In steady stream, slowly add olive oil to emulsify while whisking.
- In large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear pork loin 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Move pork to lined baking sheet and brush on about half the glaze. Roast 30 minutes.
- Remove pork from oven and spread sliced apples around pork loin. Brush remaining glaze over pork and apples. Bake 20-30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 150 F.
- Let pork loin rest at least 10 minutes before slicing.
Stuffing-Filled Pork Chops
Prep time: 10-15 minutes
Cook time: 30-45 minutes
Servings: 6
Stuffing:
- 1 small box biscuit mix
- 1 stick butter
- 2-3 stalks finely diced celery
- 1 finely diced onion
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- 1-2 cups chicken broth
- 1 bag cornbread stuffing mix
- 2 eggs, beaten
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 6 Coleman Natural bone-in or boneless pork chops
- oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced sage
- 1 teaspoon minced thyme
- 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
- To make stuffing: Bake biscuits according to package directions 1 day ahead. Dry biscuits will absorb more broth.
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In skillet, melt butter then add celery and onions. Saute until onions are translucent then add poultry seasoning and half the broth. Set aside to cool.
- In bowl, combine stuffing mix, crumbled biscuits and eggs.
- Add onion mix to bowl and mix well. Add leftover broth if mixture is too dry. Set aside.
- Slit each chop on rounded side, cutting almost through to bone, to create deep pockets for stuffing.
- Season chops with garlic, sage, thyme and rosemary. Fill each chop with stuffing mixture. Use toothpicks to keep chops closed.
- Preheat skillet with oil over medium-high heat and sear each chop 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Once chops are seared, add remaining stuffing to pan, cover with foil and bake 30-45 minutes until chops reach 140 F in center. Remove foil for last 10 minutes to brown top of stuffing, if desired.
SOURCE:
Coleman Natural Foods
Transform holiday leftovers into vibrant, flavorful meals
(Family Features) Once your holiday feast comes to pass, you’re almost certain to find your refrigerator stuffed with leftovers. However, that doesn’t mean you want to eat the same meal again and again in the days that follow.
The star of many seasonal celebrations, turkey can be reused in a variety of post-holiday dishes to cut down on food waste and create fresh new meals your whole family can enjoy. Featuring a unique blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt, Tajín pairs perfectly with turkey, making it a go-to for creative leftovers.
Gone are the days of simply reheating turkey and stuffing or making a turkey sandwich. Instead, reinvent your holiday extras through fresh takes on classic dishes like this comforting Leftover Holiday Biscuit Pot Pie or spicy Leftover Turkey Carnitas Tacos.
Leftover Holiday Biscuit Pot Pie
Total time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Biscuits:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 1/2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter
- 2/3 cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
Turkey Pot Pie Filling:
- 1/2 cup turkey fat
- 1 1/2 cups diced onion
- 1 1/2 cups diced carrots
- 1 1/2 cups diced celery
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon chopped thyme
- 1 tablespoon diamond crystal coarse salt
- 1 tablespoon coarse black pepper
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, divided
- 8 cups cold turkey stock
- Tajín Clasico Seasoning, to taste (about 1 tablespoon)
- 6 cups leftover cooked turkey, chopped
- To make biscuits: In mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cream of tartar.
- Grate butter and mix with dry ingredients.
- Carefully add buttermilk and mix until incorporated.
- Fold over 5-6 times, roll out and cut into 10-12 rounds.
- Place cut biscuits on floured surface.
- Refrigerate 30 minutes.
- To make turkey pot pie filling: Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Heat large pot over high heat and add turkey fat.
- Add onions, carrots, celery, bay leaf, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper; gently sweat.
- Add 1/2 cup flour and cook 2-3 minutes.
- Add turkey stock 2 cups at a time, allowing to thicken before adding more.
- In bowl, mix remaining flour with turkey.
- Add turkey pot, bring to simmer until thickened.
- Add seasoning, to taste.
- Add pot pie filling to casserole dish and gently place biscuits closely together on top.
- Brush biscuits with melted butter and bake 25-30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool 10-15 minutes before serving.
Leftover Turkey Carnitas Tacos
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 2 (2-3 tacos each)
- 4-6 garlic cloves, peeled and separated
- 1 pinch salt
- 1/2 cup fresh bitter orange juice or fresh lime juice with fresh orange juice combo
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Tajín Clasico Seasoning
- 1 cup leftover turkey, shredded
- 1 cup duck fat, ghee or high smoke point oil of choice
- 4-6 tortillas
Toppings (optional):
- pico de gallo
- pickled onions
- cilantro
- pomegranate seeds
- avocado
- With mortar and pestle, crush together garlic cloves and salt, make paste and place in medium bowl.
- Stir in juice, olive oil and seasoning.
- Fold mojo into shredded turkey meat.
- In large, heavy-bottomed pot over high heat, melt duck fat and wait until it forms a wave. Add turkey, in batches, stirring often, until meat turns light golden brown, then lower heat to medium. Turn off heat.
- Heat up tortillas, place turkey carnitas on top and add pico de gallo, pickled onions, cilantro, pomegranate seeds or avocado as desired.
Note: Once browned in duck fat, carnitas can be stored in the fat overnight and reheated over low heat to melt fat and warm carnitas.
SOURCE:
Tajín
Punch up your holiday beverage menu
(Culinary.net) This time of year is all about food and sweet desserts, but don’t forget to quench guests’ thirst with a seasonal sip. This Christmas Cranberry Punch offers a slightly less sweet take on traditional punch so you can add a touch of tart to the beverage cart. Visit Culinary.net to find more delicious holiday recipe ideas.
Christmas Cranberry Punch
- 1 package fresh cranberries
- 1 can pineapple chunks
- 3-4 rosemary twigs
- 6 cans lemon-lime soda, divided
- 64 ounces cranberry juice
- 20 ounces orange pineapple juice
- 1 orange
- The night before, place four cranberries, two pineapple chunks and a few rosemary sprigs in each hole of silicone muffin pan or ice tray. Cover with 1 can lemon-lime soda and freeze.
- Chill remaining soda, cranberry juice and orange pineapple juice overnight.
- In punch bowl, mix remaining soda, cranberry juice and orange pineapple juice. Slice orange into 5-6 slices. Add lemon-lime soda ice cubes, handful of cranberries and orange slices. Serve.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
