Warm up mornings with a fresh casserole

(Culinary.net) On a cool, crisp morning, it’s hard to beat an exciting twist on a breakfast classic.

This French Toast Casserole is crisp on top while soft and moist in the middle, coming fresh out of the oven with the aroma of maple syrup and pecans that will have the whole house eager for a bite. It’s easy enough to make fresh in the morning- but can also be prepared the night before so all you have to do is add the topping and pop it in the oven.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

https://youtube.com/watch?v=LcZIYdnfpu0%3Fmodestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0

French Toast Casserole

1 loaf French bread (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch cubes

5 large eggs

1 1/2 cups unsweetened milk

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

maple syrup, for serving

Topping:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter or coconut oil, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup frozen blueberries

confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place bread cubes in baking dish. In large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour mixture evenly over bread cubes. If making casserole ahead, cover baking dish and refrigerate overnight. If baking immediately, let stand 30 minutes at room temperature to allow bread to soak up egg mixture. Preheat oven to 350 F. To make topping: Drizzle casserole with melted butter and sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. Top with strawberries and blueberries. Cover and bake 35 minutes then uncover and bake 10-20 minutes, or until topping is browned and egg mixture has mostly set. Remove from oven, cover loosely with foil and let stand 10 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with maple syrup.



SOURCE:

Culinary.Net