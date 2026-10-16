BISD trustees meet on Oct. 19

It appears tornado activity is shifting heightening risks in the south.

According to the United States Census Bureau 2025 was one of the nation’s most active tornado seasons on record, with approximately 1,559 tornadoes — 27% higher than the 30-year average from 1991–2020, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The number of tornadoes not only grew but shifted eastward during that period: tornado activity decreased in the west by 25% and increased in the east by 12%. This shift is especially concerning because tornadoes are now increasingly affecting southern states with a large concentration of mobile home communities.

The National Weather Service reports mobile home residents are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in a tornado than those living in site-built housing.

Tornado activity isn’t only shifting eastward – it’s breaking out of the traditional late-spring-into-summer season, now stretching into winter and early spring. Between 1950 and 2009, tornado activity was strongly concentrated in the spring months, when nearly two‑thirds of all tornadoes occurred between April and June.

From 2010 to 2025, tornado activity expanded, with higher tornado counts in January through April, and notable increases in October and December (Figure 2).

Summertime tornado activity dropped compared to 1950-2009. The tornado season now begins earlier, ramps up more gradually, and extends later into the year.

This growing threat of near year-round tornadoes is most pronounced in the South, particularly the Gulf Coast states of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, where moisture-rich air creates an uninterrupted, seven-month tornado season in the cooler months.

Read more on this data and risks to certain communities at census.gov/ccontent/dam/Census/library/stories/2026/10/tornado alley.