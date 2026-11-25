SPORTS
Nocona Volleyball sees a very bright future
Nocona came into its second straight state final appearance ready to take its first championship trophy.
The Lady Indians took on a stout Iola program, which came in with the best record in the state of Texas at 46-2. Nocona rebounded from a sloppy game one and proved that it belonged amongst the best Class 2A teams in the state, despite suffering a 3-1 (9-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-25) setback in the Division I State Championship Nov. 19.
Nocona finishes its year at 29-18. Coach Sandy Langford said after the Lady Indians lost seven seniors off the 2025 squad, the Lady Indians knew they had some work to do to get back to the championship. Many of the early losses came against tough teams to build the squad’s confidence down the road.
Langford said her squad was “nervy” heading into the match but she and the girls who had been to the state final last year were able to talk the younger players through it.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits defeat Iowa Park at home
A fourth quarter comeback by the Bowie girl’s basketball team enabled the Lady Rabbits to go to 3-1 for the season with a 45-40 win over the visiting Lady Hawks.
Bowie got out to a 6-1 lead on baskets by Laney Segura and Dallie Monroe, along with a pair of free throws by Ellie Preuninger. Iowa Park kept things close by hitting their last three shots. The Lady Rabbits closed the frame by trying their luck from outside with Kylee Waldrep and Segura each hitting 3-pointers.
Segura closed a seven-point quarter with a bucket. Bowie was 5-of-12 shooting from the field to help take a 14-9 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Hawks got within two but Segura continued a solid first half with three baskets to extend the lead to eight, 22-14 late in the second quarter. Waldrep’s free throws put Bowie’s lead into double figures for the first time.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona V-Ball heads to ‘Ship
After Nocona’s state championship volleyball loss to Leon last year, the Lady Indians had thoughts of returning in 2026.
Mission accomplished.
With a young squad having just one senior, Nocona finished second in District 8-2A and used confidence and talent to roll to the Region I Final where they beat Ropes to move into the State semifinal and faced a very good Tioga team where the squad posted a 3-1 win (25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 36-34).
The Lady Indians will face Iola Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center. Junior hitter Paige Davis, who had 14 digs and 11 kills, said communication has been the key all season and will continue to be in the Final.
SPORTS
Nocona suffers loss in bi-district
In its return to the Class 2A playoffs, Nocona ran into a juggernaut in Cisco.
The Loboes scored on every first-half possession and had two interceptions returned for scores to take a 62-0 halftime lead and wind up with a 76-6 Division I bi-district win.
Nocona Coach Jeff Hill said the squad’s playoff inexperience hurt.
“We had one kid play in the playoffs three years ago,” Hill said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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