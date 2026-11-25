Nocona came into its second straight state final appearance ready to take its first championship trophy.

The Lady Indians took on a stout Iola program, which came in with the best record in the state of Texas at 46-2. Nocona rebounded from a sloppy game one and proved that it belonged amongst the best Class 2A teams in the state, despite suffering a 3-1 (9-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-25) setback in the Division I State Championship Nov. 19.

Nocona finishes its year at 29-18. Coach Sandy Langford said after the Lady Indians lost seven seniors off the 2025 squad, the Lady Indians knew they had some work to do to get back to the championship. Many of the early losses came against tough teams to build the squad’s confidence down the road.

Langford said her squad was “nervy” heading into the match but she and the girls who had been to the state final last year were able to talk the younger players through it.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.