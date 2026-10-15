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Mighty Marching Maroon readies UIL show for Saturday

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On Oct. 10 the Bowie M3 Band competed at the Golden Triangle Marching Contest in Denton. The students took the field and gave an incredible performance of the 2026 show, “The Flame Within.” Results were: Band, fourth place in class and 21st overall; and colorguard, first place in class. The band goes to UIL at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 17 at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. (Photos by Daisie Ingram)

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SCHOOL NEWS

Nocona Indians prepare for homecoming Friday

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3 days ago

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10/15/2026

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The Nocona High School 2026 homecoming royal court is: KIng nominees are: Kaeden Wallace, Jesse Gomez, Juan Salgado and Brady Langford. Queen nominees are: Karen Resendiz, Emma Sentel-Gomez, Heidi Atteberry and Raylea Bowles. The queen will be crowned during half-time ceremonies Oct. 16 as the Indians take on Olney with kick-off at 7 p.m. The band performs at 6:20 p.m. A pep rally is set for 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 where the king will be named. A bonfire is set for 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the city dump grounds.

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SCHOOL NEWS

Bellevue alumni host fundraiser

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1 week ago

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10/08/2026

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The Bellevue Ex Student Association is hosting a music and hamburgers event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Bellevue Community Center (Bellevue Fire Hall) to raise funds for scholarships.
A $20 donation includes a hamburger, fixings, dessert, a drink and an evening of entertainment. Everyone is cordially invited to come out for a fun evening.
“Texas and the Letter W” will be presented by Kenny and Susan Mayo with the Post Oak Band.
All of the music will be from musicians whoare Texans who have a name beginning with the letter “W.”
A drawing for a DeWalt power tool set and the auction of some sweets to take home will round out the evening of fellowship.
All money raised will go into the Bellevue Ex Student’s Scholarship fund and are tax-deductible.

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SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg High School students nominate homecoming royals

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3 weeks ago

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09/24/2026

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Forestburg Independent School staff announced its 2026 homecoming king nominees (back): Houston Johnson, Caleb Rich and John Carranza. Queen nominees (front): Delilah Petch-Raney, Dori Gonzalez, Megan Bain, Jocelyn Rich and Brenna Briles. Not pictured: Taylor Griggs. The Forestburg Longhorns will take on Perrin-Whitt for its homecoming game. (Photo by Rashonda Hobbs)

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