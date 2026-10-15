Mighty Marching Maroon readies UIL show for Saturday

The Bellevue Ex Student Association is hosting a music and hamburgers event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Bellevue Community Center (Bellevue Fire Hall) to raise funds for scholarships.

A $20 donation includes a hamburger, fixings, dessert, a drink and an evening of entertainment. Everyone is cordially invited to come out for a fun evening.

“Texas and the Letter W” will be presented by Kenny and Susan Mayo with the Post Oak Band.

All of the music will be from musicians whoare Texans who have a name beginning with the letter “W.”

A drawing for a DeWalt power tool set and the auction of some sweets to take home will round out the evening of fellowship.

All money raised will go into the Bellevue Ex Student’s Scholarship fund and are tax-deductible.