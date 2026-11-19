Food figures prominently throughout the holiday season. Families typically gather around a full dinner table throughout the holiday season, and friends might toast this festive time of year with a night out on the town at a popular restaurant.

Food also can play a big role in more intimate settings, such as when couples enjoy a night in at home. Roast duck may not provide enough food to feed a crowd during the holiday season, but it can be an ideal option for couples hoping to enjoy a holiday classic at home. The dynamic between roast duck and the holiday season dates back several centuries. According to Delicious Deutschland, roast duck has been part of Christmas traditions in Germany since the 16th century. That tradition is so strong that Christmas duck is often featured on Christmas cards and in advertisements in Germany. Roast duck also is a go-to option in Denmark on Christmas Eve. This Christmas, couples who want to embrace the centuries-old tradition of roasting duck during the holiday season can try this recipe for “Roast Wild Duck” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Roast Wild Duck

Makes 2 servings

1 wild duck

1 tablespoon Kosher salt, or to taste

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1 large onion, peeled and scored

1 large carrot, peeled and quartered lengthwise

4 sprigs fresh rosemary, divided

4 sprigs fresh thyme, divided

3 strips bacon (optional)

1 cup dry red wine

1. Preheat oven to 325 F.

2. Rinse duck thoroughly. Pat the duck dry inside and out with paper towels. Rub the duck with salt and pepper, including the cavity.

3. Place onion, 1/2 of the carrots, 2 sprigs rosemary, and 2 sprigs thyme in the cavity of the duck. Lay the bacon strips lengthwise over the skin of the duck, if using. Wild duck is very lean and the bacon will help prevent it from drying out.

4. Place duck in an uncovered roasting pan with the remaining herbs and carrots around the outside of the duck. Pour the red wine over the duck and cook for 10 to 12 minutes per pound for rare, and 15 to 20 minutes per pound for well done. Baste frequently with pan drippings.

5. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Remove the vegetables from cavity and discard the strips of bacon. Transfer duck to serving platter and arrange remaining herbs and carrots around duck to serve