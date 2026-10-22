Bowie band names sweetheart, Beau

The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees celebrated student achievements and reviewed a perfect school security audit at its Oct. 19 meeting.

The meeting opened with recognitions. High School Principal Dr. Dean Johnson recognized teacher April Word and her theater students, Adryana Torres, Aowyn Word and Lilliana Zilfo, for excelling at Theaterfest 2026.

Johnson said the students earned the title of featured performers, placing them in the top 15 performers in the state. Word also got an award for exemplary campus theater director at the event.

Read the full school board story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo- The school board recognized the Bowie Junior High cross country boy’s team after they won district runner-up at the recent meet. (Photo by Caroline Crain)