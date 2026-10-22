SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie band names sweetheart, Beau
Members of the Mighty Marching Maroon Band of Bowie High School crowned its royals during halftime ceremonies on Oct. 16. Band Sweetheart is Lilli Zilfo and Band Beau is Adam Hofbauer. Congratulations to the marching band for its work at UIL contest Saturday. While the band did not advance to area Director German Torres said he was very proud of their work this year.
SCHOOL NEWS
Schools ready fall festival events
Autumn has arrived in Montague County, and local school districts are gearing up for a full lineup of family-friendly fall festivals throughout the month of October.
From games to coronations, residents will have plenty of opportunities to support local students and celebrate the season.
Forestburg Independent School District starts its festival at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, featuring games, a silent auction, gift baskets and a coronation of festival royalty.
Bowie Elementary will have its fall festival from 5 to 7 p.m on Oct 24. The event features both live and silent auctions along with carnival games.
Tickets are on presale at five for $1, or at the festival four for $1. Unlimited game wristbands also can be purchased for $20.
The seasonal celebrations wrap up on Halloween.
Saint Jo Elementary Parent Teacher Organization hosts its fall fest from 12 to 2 p.m on Oct. 31, in the Saint Jo Cafeteria, featuring various activity booths and local vendors.
Gold-Burg ISD follows from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, on the GISD campus.
Attendees can enjoy games, a haunted house, food and a pie-in-the-face booth. Tickets may be purchased with cash or check only.
Other fall events include a family fun night hosted by Calvary Baptist Church at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, at 204 Decatur St. The event will include food and a trunk-or-treat.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD Trustees honor students, hear reports
The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees celebrated student achievements and reviewed a perfect school security audit at its Oct. 19 meeting.
The meeting opened with recognitions. High School Principal Dr. Dean Johnson recognized teacher April Word and her theater students, Adryana Torres, Aowyn Word and Lilliana Zilfo, for excelling at Theaterfest 2026.
Johnson said the students earned the title of featured performers, placing them in the top 15 performers in the state. Word also got an award for exemplary campus theater director at the event.
Read the full school board story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo- The school board recognized the Bowie Junior High cross country boy’s team after they won district runner-up at the recent meet. (Photo by Caroline Crain)
SCHOOL NEWS
Mighty Marching Maroon readies UIL show for Saturday
On Oct. 10 the Bowie M3 Band competed at the Golden Triangle Marching Contest in Denton. The students took the field and gave an incredible performance of the 2026 show, “The Flame Within.” Results were: Band, fourth place in class and 21st overall; and colorguard, first place in class. The band goes to UIL at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 17 at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. (Photos by Daisie Ingram)
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