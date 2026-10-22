EDIBLES
Halloween Heaven
The kitchen is calling your kids for this sweet, fun-to-make Halloween confection.
Yield: Varies
Ingredients
- 8 cups air-popped popcorn
- 7 ounces marshmallow cream
- 1/2 cup reduced fat peanut butter
- 1 cup candy corn
Directions
- Combine marshmallow cream and peanut butter in a large bowl; mix until smooth.
- Stir in popcorn and candy corn and mix until coated evenly.
- Drop by heaping spoonfuls on wax paper or non-stick surface and allow to cool.
- Store in airtight container.
Nutrition Facts
280 calories
7 g total fat
1 g saturated fat
0 mg cholesterol
160 mg sodium
52 g carbohydrates
1 g fiber
29 g sugar
6 g protein
148 mg potassium
EDIBLES
Fiber is trending: Sorghum makes it simple
(Feature Impact) Protein has long dominated nutrition headlines. Now, dietitians encourage people to pay close attention to another important nutrient: fiber.
One whole grain quietly gaining recognition for its impressive nutritional profile and versatility in the kitchen is sorghum. It’s a naturally gluten-free whole grain that provides both fiber and protein, contains naturally occurring antioxidants and supplies essential nutrients including magnesium, iron and B vitamins.
One reason sorghum is attracting attention is its fiber content. Whole-grain sorghum contains a type of fiber called resistant starch, which research has shown can contribute to healthy body weight and improved insulin resistance.
Unlike many refined gluten-free products that are lower in fiber, sorghum delivers the benefits of a whole grain while remaining naturally gluten-free. Whether you have celiac disease, gluten sensitivity or simply want to enjoy a wider variety of whole grains, sorghum is an easy addition to your menu.
Another reason nutrition experts are taking a closer look at sorghum is its antioxidant content, specifically its health-promoting polyphenols.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is how easy sorghum is to cook with. Whole-grain sorghum offers a mild, slightly nutty flavor and pleasantly chewy texture, making it a delicious alternative for brown rice, quinoa or farro in grain bowls, soups and salads.
Pearled sorghum cooks faster, making it ideal for busy weeknights. Sorghum flour can replace wheat flour in pancakes, muffins and quick breads, while popped sorghum creates bite-sized crunchy kernels for a fun snack or topping for yogurt, soups and salads. For example, this Sorghum Fall Harvest Salad makes it easy to add more fiber to your plate, pairing whole-grain sorghum with seasonal produce like kale, butternut squash and apples.
Healthy eating doesn’t have to mean following the latest trend. Sometimes it simply means rediscovering nutritious foods that have stood the test of time. With its combination of fiber, protein, antioxidants and naturally gluten-free, whole-grain goodness, sorghum is an ancient grain worth adding to your pantry.
You can find dozens of recipes, cooking tips and meal ideas at SorghumCheckoff.com/recipes.
Easy Sorghum Swaps for Everyday Dishes
If you’re looking for ways to add more sorghum to your meals, these easy swaps make it simple to enjoy this versatile grain in recipes you already love.
- Replace rice. Use cooked whole-grain or pearled sorghum instead of white or brown rice in grain bowls, stir fries, burrito bowls and side dishes.
- Swap for pasta. Stir cooked sorghum into pasta salads or use it in place of small pasta shapes in soups for a hearty twist.
- Mix into salads. Add cooked sorghum to green salads, grain salads or vegetable salads for extra texture and whole-grain nutrition.
- Boost your breakfast. Stir cooked sorghum into oatmeal, yogurt parfaits or breakfast bowls then top with fruit, nuts or cinnamon.
- Bake with sorghum flour. Replace wheat flour in pancakes, muffins, cookies, waffles or quick breads with sorghum flour for a mild, slightly sweet flavor.
Sorghum Fall Harvest Salad
Recipe courtesy of Sorghum Checkoff
- 1 cup roasted butternut squash, cubed
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus additional for drizzling, divided
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sorghum syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 4 cups kale, chopped
- 1 cup cooked whole-grain sorghum
- 1 small apple, diced
- 1/2 cup pecan halves, toasted
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup red onions, diced
- 1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Toss cubed butternut squash with a drizzle of olive oil and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway, until tender and golden.
- In a jar or small bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, apple cider vinegar, sorghum syrup, Dijon mustard and salt and pepper, to taste, until emulsified.
- Add chopped kale to a large bowl. Massage with a drizzle of olive oil 1-2 minutes until tender.
- Arrange precooked sorghum, roasted squash, apple, pecans, dried cranberries, red onion and feta cheese on top of kale.
- Drizzle with sorghum syrup dressing just before serving. Toss lightly to combine or serve dressing on the side.
SOURCE:
Spices are the key to great cooking year round, but especially during the holiday
season. What would apple cider, gingerbread cookies or pumpkin pie be without their distinct spicy flavors? Bland! Spices, whether subtle or bold, make the difference between an average meal and a memorable one. Fall is an earth-toned season filled with a pallet of warm colors, so it’s fitting that we also connect the season with “warm” spices.
Warm spices are known for their strong and fragrant flavor and include cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and cardamom. Variations of these spices are mixed together and sold as pumpkin spices, gingerbread spices and garam masala. As the weather cools, try combining
these warm flavors with another fall favorite—popcorn. Popcorn is a whole grain that provides carbohydrates and fiber to the diet and is naturally low in fat and calories. Consuming at least 3 or more ounce equivalents of whole grains per day can reduce the risk of several chronic diseases and may help with weight maintenance. That’s good news for your waistline. As health- conscious cooks look for ways to add taste appeal to snacks like popcorn, pairing them
with warm spices is a great solution.
Cinnamon-Spice Berry Popcorn
6 cups air-popped popcorn
3 tbsp. brown sugar
3 tbsp. light corn syrup
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ginger
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/8 tsp. cloves
1 1/2 tbsp. light margarine
1/2 cup Craisins
- Combine brown sugar, corn syrup, spices,
and margarine in microwave-safe bowl;
cook on HIGH heat for 2 1/2 minutes
until bubbly hot.
- Add Craisins to popcorn; toss with hot sugar
mixture until well coated. Cool mixture
before serving or store in airtight container.
Serves: 4
Maple Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
2 tbsp. brown sugar
2 tbsp. maple syrup
1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin spice mix
1 tbsp. butter or margarine
1/2 cup chopped pecans, optional
5 cups popped popcorn
- In a large saucepan or pot, heat brown sugar,
maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice mix
over medium heat. Cook, stirring, 3 minutes
or until sugar is dissolved and mixture is
bubbling. Stir in butter until melted and well
blended. Add pecans, if desired, and popcorn
and stir until well coated.
- Allow mixture to cool before serving. Serve
immediately or store in an airtight container.
Yield: 5 cup
EDIBLES
October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month
Pop Up a Celebratory Snack
Popcorn lovers rejoice: October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a seasonal celebration of one
of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods.
As farmers head into the fields to harvest crops, families and friends gather to enjoy this ever-
popular treat. Whether it’s prepared on the stovetop, in the microwave or ready to eat from the
bag, Americans consume 14 billion quarts of this whole grain each year.
Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn is also non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-
free and naturally low in fat and calories, which makes it an easy fit for dietary preferences – and
it’s budget-friendly.
Add in popcorn’s irresistible smell, taste and versatility, and it’s easy to understand its
popularity. With so many different ways to eat it –plain, buttered or blended with the irresistible
flavors of this French Onion Popcorn recipe – popcorn fits many moods and occasions.
Pop up a bowl and join the Popcorn Poppin’ Month celebration with more recipes at popcorn.org.
French Onion Popcorn
Ingredients
- 10 cups popped yellow popcorn
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 cup finely grated Gruyère cheese
- 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Line large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set
aside. Place popcorn in a large bowl, removing any unpopped kernels.
- Melt butter in small saucepan or microwave safe bowl. Remove from heat and stir in
onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, dried parsley, dried rosemary, black pepper
and salt until combined.
- Drizzle popcorn with seasoned butter and toss well until evenly coated. Add Gruyère and
Parmesan, tossing again to distribute cheese evenly.
- Spread popcorn in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring halfway
through, until cheese is melted and popcorn is lightly crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Taste and season with additional salt, if desired
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