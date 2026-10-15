Linda Jeanne Wynn



September 13, 1935 – October 6, 2026

BOWIE – Ray Kent “Skeeter” Boyd, 91 passed away on Oct. 6, 2026 in Gainesville, TX.

The family received friends from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg with Randy Taylor officiating.

Skeeter was born on Sept. 13, 1935, to Joseph Amsey and Eula Belle (Akins) Boyd in Fruitland, Montague County. He graduated in 1955 from Forestburg High School. As a young man he worked for his grandfather and then went on to serve his country in the United States Army in 1957.

Throughout his life, he worked as a truck driver and carpenter for many years. Skeeter also did the rodeo, bull riding and bareback riding. He loved music and was an avid fiddle maker and enjoyed playing the fiddle and mandolin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryce Kent Boyd; brothers, Donald Dean Boyd, Joe Arnold Boyd, Ricky Carroll Boyd, Jerrell Roger Boyd and baby boy Boyd in 1945; sisters, Sheridan Ann Boyd and Bonita Francis Boyd; brother-in-law, James Barker and sister-in-law, Wilma Dean Kistler.

Skeeter is survived by his sons, William Lynn Boyd of Hillsboro, OR and Joseph Sterling Boyd, Mesquite, NV; brothers, Norris Wayne Boyd and wife Carolyn, Rosston and Doyle Vane Boyd, Houston; sisters, Donna Gayle Vann and husband Tony, Forestburg, Ramalee Barker, Bowie and Bobbie Dale Mitchell and husband Billy, Georgia; former spouse, Linda Claudet Stradley, Tigard, OR and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.



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