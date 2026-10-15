OBITUARIES
Linda Jeanne Wynn
November 24, 1943 – October 6, 2026
ATHENS – Linda Jeanne Wynn, 82, died on Oct. 6, 2026 in Athens, TX.
A celebration of life took place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. Family received friends one hour prior to the service. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Nov. 24, 1943 in Pilot Point. She was adopted into her loving family of Maurice and Annie James as an infant. She primarily grew up in Bowie and graduated from Bowie High School in May of 1962. There she met and married her first husband, Don Stephens.
She worked for Arlington Independent School District for 16 years and married the love of her life, Larry Wynn.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Maurice and Annie James; and brother, John James.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry; daughters, Denise McFarland and Leann Carlson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Loye Inez Steen
March 4, 1933 – October 7, 2026
BOWIE – Loye Inez Steen, 93, passed away on Oct. 7, 2026.
A graveside service took place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club with Bill Parker officiating.
Loye was born March 4, 1933 in Roanoke to Hartwell and Eunice Newman. She was in the first graduating class of Northwest High School. On Sept. 2, 1949 she married Bill Steen in Weatherford.
Loye owned and operated Ceramics Plus in Bowie. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to garden and cook.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill and daughter, Julie Parker.
Loye is survived by her granddaughters, Melissa Hay and husband Robert, Bowie and Morgan Soward and husband Dustin, Bowie; son-in-law, Bill Parker, Bowie; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Spencer, Maddie, Molly, Xander and Rhett.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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OBITUARIES
Ray Kent “Skeeter” Boyd
September 13, 1935 – October 6, 2026
BOWIE – Ray Kent “Skeeter” Boyd, 91 passed away on Oct. 6, 2026 in Gainesville, TX.
The family received friends from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg with Randy Taylor officiating.
Skeeter was born on Sept. 13, 1935, to Joseph Amsey and Eula Belle (Akins) Boyd in Fruitland, Montague County. He graduated in 1955 from Forestburg High School. As a young man he worked for his grandfather and then went on to serve his country in the United States Army in 1957.
Throughout his life, he worked as a truck driver and carpenter for many years. Skeeter also did the rodeo, bull riding and bareback riding. He loved music and was an avid fiddle maker and enjoyed playing the fiddle and mandolin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryce Kent Boyd; brothers, Donald Dean Boyd, Joe Arnold Boyd, Ricky Carroll Boyd, Jerrell Roger Boyd and baby boy Boyd in 1945; sisters, Sheridan Ann Boyd and Bonita Francis Boyd; brother-in-law, James Barker and sister-in-law, Wilma Dean Kistler.
Skeeter is survived by his sons, William Lynn Boyd of Hillsboro, OR and Joseph Sterling Boyd, Mesquite, NV; brothers, Norris Wayne Boyd and wife Carolyn, Rosston and Doyle Vane Boyd, Houston; sisters, Donna Gayle Vann and husband Tony, Forestburg, Ramalee Barker, Bowie and Bobbie Dale Mitchell and husband Billy, Georgia; former spouse, Linda Claudet Stradley, Tigard, OR and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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OBITUARIES
Lee Roy Hargrove Jr.
April 13, 1959 – September 29, 2026
BOWIE – Lee Roy Hargrove Jr., 67, died on Sept. 29, 2026.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 505 Strong St. in Bowie.
He was born on April 13, 1959.
He is preceded in death by his parents, LeeRoy Hargrove Sr. and Joyce Hargrove and brother, Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Cheryl Burns, Jennifer Hargrove, and Joshua Hargove; six grandchildren; brothers, John Hargrove and George Hargrove; sisters, Linda Hargrove and Sandra Owens and many beloved cousins as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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