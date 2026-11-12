COUNTY LIFE
Adoption, foster care resource fair on Nov. 14 in Bowie
In recognition of National Adoption Awareness Month this November, Texas Community Counseling and the Heart Gallery of Northwest Texas are partnering to bring resources to Montague County families.
The two organizations will host an adoption, foster care and kinship care resource fair on Nov. 14 at the United Presbyterian Church of Montague County Fellowship Hall, located at 300 W. Nelson St. in Bowie.
The resource fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon, bringing together local agencies and service providers to answer questions and share information about support available within the county.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Rolling bus tour to visit southwest corner of the county
Members of the Montague County Historical Commission invite the community to join them on Nov. 14 for a Rolling Bus Tour.
This tour will cover the cemeteries in the south west corner of Montague County. You will have the opportunity to stroll through some of the cemeteries, others the bus will stop and Commission member Calvin Durham will tell the history of the cemetery.
The bus tour will meet at the Old Jail in Montague at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 3 p.m. The tour will include a sack lunch, a brochure of each cemetery visited and a book “This Soil will Grow Grapes” written by Melvin Fenoglio.
The cost of the tour is $20 for adults. There is no charge for children under 12. The commission members strive to preserve the history of the county and to share as much of it as possible with our citizens. You can RSVP by calling 940-841-2674 or 940-872-1007. Please leave a message with your name if there is no answer.
COUNTY LIFE
Nationwide emergency alert system test on Nov. 17
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 17.
FEMA’s emergency alert system is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, TV, cable and satellite and wireline video providers. Through the EAS, the President can address the American people or share life-saving information with the public during a national emergency.
FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years. These tests allow FEMA to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed during an actual emergency.
FEMA and the FCC are sharing the test date in advance because it is important the public understands what to expect on the day of the test.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. (Central time), on Nov. 17, all the electronics providers will interrupt normal programming to relay a test message.
This message will state: This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency management Agency, covering the United States from 1:20 to 1:50 p.m. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”
When the test is concluded, normal programming will resume.
FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with stakeholders, including participating communications providers as well as federal, state, tribal and territorial agencies to prepare for and conduct the test.
COUNTY LIFE
Community getting ready for holiday kick-off
Bowie is gearing up for the holidays with several upcoming events.
Hanging of the Greens starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14. Volunteers are asked to meet at Bowie City Hall, where they will receive instructions before helping decorate for the holidays downtown.
The deadline for the Fantasy of Lights parade entries is Nov. 16. Award categories for this year’s parade are community/non-profit, business, equestrian and decorated vehicle.
Prizes are as follows: $250 for sweepstakes winner, $100 for first place in-category and $50 for second place in-category. There will be a special award for best decorated first responder entry.
Parade information packets will be mailed or e-mailed to participants a few days before the parade. Last year, there were about 60 entries.
On Dec. 1, the Bowie 4B, Economic Development Corporation, Community Development and Chamber of Commerce will host a Christmas open house at the Bowie EDC office from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The open house will feature beverages and a showcase of festive treats from local food establishments.
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