NEWS
County officials to canvass votes, consider temporary JP
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19 in called session at the county courtroom in the annex.
There are only two items on the agenda: Canvassing of results from the Nov. 3 general election and considering a temporary appointment to Justice of the Peace Two.
NEWS
What to expect during the Nov. 17 Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test
DENTON, Texas – Residents across Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas can expect a brief interruption to radio and television programming on Tuesday, Nov.17, 2026, for a scheduled test of the Emergency Alert System.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. Central time/12:20 p.m. Mountain time, radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay a test message. The message will clearly state that this is only a test and that no action is required by the public. When the test has concluded, normal programming will resume.
“During an emergency, every second is crucial,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.”
FEMA’s Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline video providers. Through the Emergency Alert System, the President can address the American people or share life-saving information with the public during a national emergency. FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years. These tests allow FEMA to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed during an actual emergency.
If the test cannot be conducted on Nov. 17, 2026, the backup date is Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026.
For more information, visit the 2026 Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test webpage on FEMA.gov.
About FEMA Region 6
The FEMA Region 6 office, located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
# # #
NEWS
First responders go to wreck on U.S. 287 North near Hwy 101
Bowie and Sunset emergency personnel and Department of Public Safety Troopers went to this wreck shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday. It appears to have involved a large semi-truck and this white SUV. It did not appear that anyone was injured although Bowie EMS responded. No additional details were available. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
New Bowie councilors to take oath of office
Newly elected members of the Bowie City Council will meet in a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.
City officials previously announced there would be one meeting in November and one in December.
After canvassing votes from the Nov. 3 elections, Levi Bailey, precinct one; Laura Sproles, precinct two and Terry Gunter, precinct three, will receive the oath office, afterwhich a mayor protem will be selected.
In new items of business, a request for $37,782.96 out of the tap account to buy 30 three-quarter water meters, 12 two-inch water meters and 100 modules will be examined.
City Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins will present a public meeting on the city’s emergency management plan. The planning and zoning commission also will offer a recommendation on a replat request in the Hutchison Addition.
An executive session is set for consultation with the city attorney related to a sewer easement agreement with Gary Coker.
In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will report on the Rock and Pillar drainage project, the Glenn Hills Lift Station, phase three of the sewer line replacement project and phase two of the sewer line project.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS4 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death