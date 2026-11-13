NEWS
First responders go to wreck on U.S. 287 North near Hwy 101
Bowie and Sunset emergency personnel and Department of Public Safety Troopers went to this wreck shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday. It appears to have involved a large semi-truck and this white SUV. It did not appear that anyone was injured although Bowie EMS responded. No additional details were available. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
New Bowie councilors to take oath of office
Newly elected members of the Bowie City Council will meet in a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.
City officials previously announced there would be one meeting in November and one in December.
After canvassing votes from the Nov. 3 elections, Levi Bailey, precinct one; Laura Sproles, precinct two and Terry Gunter, precinct three, will receive the oath office, afterwhich a mayor protem will be selected.
In new items of business, a request for $37,782.96 out of the tap account to buy 30 three-quarter water meters, 12 two-inch water meters and 100 modules will be examined.
City Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins will present a public meeting on the city’s emergency management plan. The planning and zoning commission also will offer a recommendation on a replat request in the Hutchison Addition.
An executive session is set for consultation with the city attorney related to a sewer easement agreement with Gary Coker.
In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will report on the Rock and Pillar drainage project, the Glenn Hills Lift Station, phase three of the sewer line replacement project and phase two of the sewer line project.
NEWS
BISD trustees to meet on Nov. 16
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Three returning board members will take the oath of office following an uncontested election. They are Guy Green, Lee Hughes and Keith Richey. The current officers will be dissolved and a new slate elected.
In recognition, the district will introduce the state cross country qualifiers and the eighth grade football team.
Superintendent Donna Hale will present the monthly operation reports, attendance and enrollment figures and personnel updates.
Director of Student Service Jason Childress will discuss the House Bill 3 goals, followed by campus administrator reports.
In action items, the 2025-26 financial and compliance report will be considered for approval, along with Bowie ISD board goals, HB3 board goals, board of trustee operating procedures and discussion of a board resolution authorizing a one-time employee retention payment.
The agenda also includes a closed session with no specific topic listed only the items that can be considered in executive session.
NEWS
Bowie hosting free clean-up week Nov. 17-21
A free city-wide clean-up week is planned in Bowie Nov. 17-21.
Free dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the community center/Second Monday parking lot. City residents must present their city bill to dump trash.
This project is being funded through a grant the City of Bowie received.
Restricted items that will not be accepted at the dumpsters include the following:
Items containing refrigerants such as refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, stand-up water coolers, etc.
Compressed gas containers such as propane tanks, air tanks, etc.
Tire and roofing shingles.
Equipment containing oil or gas such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, etc. They must be fully drained and may be accepted.
Liquid waste: Paint, paint thinner and mineral spirits. Paint is accepted only if completely dried.
Batteries: Equipment, cars, truck and similar batteries.
Bulk containers: Plastic tanks accepted only if space is available.
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