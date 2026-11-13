First responders go to wreck on U.S. 287 North near Hwy 101

Newly elected members of the Bowie City Council will meet in a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

City officials previously announced there would be one meeting in November and one in December.

After canvassing votes from the Nov. 3 elections, Levi Bailey, precinct one; Laura Sproles, precinct two and Terry Gunter, precinct three, will receive the oath office, afterwhich a mayor protem will be selected.

In new items of business, a request for $37,782.96 out of the tap account to buy 30 three-quarter water meters, 12 two-inch water meters and 100 modules will be examined.

City Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins will present a public meeting on the city’s emergency management plan. The planning and zoning commission also will offer a recommendation on a replat request in the Hutchison Addition.

An executive session is set for consultation with the city attorney related to a sewer easement agreement with Gary Coker.

In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will report on the Rock and Pillar drainage project, the Glenn Hills Lift Station, phase three of the sewer line replacement project and phase two of the sewer line project.