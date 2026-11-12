OBITUARIES
Frances Jean Richey
December 13, 1939 – November 2, 2026
CHICO – Frances Jean Richey, 86, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 2, 2026.
A memorial service is at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church.
Frances was born on Dec. 13, 1939 to William Lester and Lulu Elizabeth (Williams) Trotter in Jolly.
She was united in marriage to Bobby Carroll Richey on Jan. 10, 1959, in Bowie; they were together for 60 beautiful years before his passing in 2019.
Frances earned her bachelors degree in education from Texas Woman’s University and devoted many years as an elementary school teacher. Teaching was more than a career; it was an opportunity to share her kindness, encouragement and love with others.
Her faith was also a treasured part of her life, and she was a devoted founding member of New Hope Fellowship Church in Chico. Frances was a patriotic American, a very proud Texan and a long-time Texas Ranger fan, attending games since 1972.
Frances leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and the many lives she touched along the way. Frances was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Darrell Trotter, Lenora Trotter, Nell Jones, Louise Wood, and Odis Harold Trotter; son-in-law, Glenn Reed and her godchild, Clint Cox.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Pamela Reed, Paula Remily and her husband, Steve, Doug Richey and Donnie Richey, all Chico; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Margie Turnbow and Elaine Scruggs, Bowie and Carroll Trotter and his wife, Susan, Wichita Falls; sisters-in-law, Janet Myers and her husband, Bill, Leander and Anna Hand and her husband, Jimmy, Chico; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to New Hope Fellowship Church at P.O. Box 526 or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.
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OBITUARIES
Penny Lynn Thomas
April 28, 1966 – October 28, 2026
NOCONA – Penny Lynn Thomas, 60, died on Oct. 28, 2026. A celebration of life honoring her will be held at a later date.
She was born on April 28, 1966, Penny was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose greatest joy in life was her family.
Thomas was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Thomas; mother, Sharon Shoemake and beloved dog, Lady.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua Roper and Cody Roper; Terry Don Shoemaker; sister, Kim Ward and Linda Dean; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Angela Gayle Throckmorton
November 12, 1957 – November 7, 2026
TERRAL – Angela Gayle Throckmorton, 68, died on Nov. 7, 2026.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Nov. 12, 1957 in Terral, OK to Wayne and Margie Louise (Martin) Jackson. She graduated from Terral High School and went on to have a lifelong career as a certified nurse assistant working for Bellmire Healthcare and Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Bowie for 35 years.
Throckmorton married Lloyd Throckmorton on May 12, 2012 in Terral.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Throckmorton is survived by her husband, Lloyd Throckmorton, Terral; daughter, Tiffany Lyons, Temple; three stepchildren; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Jaquita Ann Skinner Albin
September 22, 1941 – November 2, 2026
NOCONA – Jaquita Ann Skinner Albin, 85, died on Nov. 2, 2026
Albin was born on Sept. 22, 1941 to Elijah (Lige) Skinner and Icle Walser Skinner. She attended Nocona schools and graduated in 1959 as valedictorian. She attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene and she graduated Magna Cum Laude with her master degree.
Albin began her teaching career in Burkburnett. Eventually she joined the faculty of Grayson County College in Denison where she continued teaching English until her retirement.
She completed her doctorate at Texas A&M University in Commerce in 1991.
She married Clifford Eric Albin II on June 15, 1963. She and Cliff had one son, Clifford Eric Albin III, born March 17, 1968.
Albin is survived by Cliff Albin; son, Eric Albin; one aunt and many other family members.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
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