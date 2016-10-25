Janice Loeffler Spivy

March 31, 1925 – October 21, 2016

NOCONA – Janice Loeffler Spivy, 91, died October 21, 2016 Nocona, TX.

A service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Nocona Church of Christ. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall.

She was born on March 31, 1925, in Junction to Lillie Ola Jetton and Robert Henry Loeffler.

She graduated in 1945 with honors from North Texas State Teacher’s College, now known as the University of North Texas, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, a national honorary educational society.

While teaching elementary school in Fort Worth, she met William Lanning Spivy and the couple married in Junction on June 18, 1946. They moved to Memphis, TN where her husband attended the Southern College of Optometry. Upon his graduation, they moved to Nocona where he became the town’s optometrist and she taught elementary school for 29 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bill Spivy; daughter, Elizabeth Spivy and brother, Victor Loeffler.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Buchanan, Austin; sons, Brent Spivy, Houston and Norman Spivy, Denver; two grandchildren and brother, Gerald Loeffler, Junction.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cherry Street Village, 200 East Cherry Street, Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.