Get creative with Easter sweets
Kid-friendly crafts that bring loved ones together
(Family Features) Holiday hams and deviled eggs may take center stage at Easter gatherings, but edible crafts offer a reminder of the magic of the season that’s found in moments spent together. Simple recipes that call for a dose of creativity are perfect ways to bring the kids to the kitchen, made even easier when all that work leads to sweet treats.
While plastic eggs may have led to a decline in good, old-fashioned egg-dyeing, there are still fun ways to bring crafts back to Easter celebrations. Consider these Kids Krafty Easter Cake Pops, which call for little ones to help dip seasonal shapes in chocolate, use cake molds and more.
Children of virtually any age can relish in the joys of using cookie cutters and decorating Easter Sugar Cookies, all with a little supervision and short list of instructions. This version shows how to make the cookies and homemade icing so you can create any color you desire for maximum creativity.
Remember, these delicious crafts don’t have to be perfect – having fun and making memories that last a lifetime are what make Easter truly special.
Visit Culinary.net to find more Easter inspiration and recipes from “Cookin’ Savvy.”
Kids Krafty Easter Cake Pops
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
- 1 box cake mix
- 1 can frosting
- 1 bunny chocolate mold
- 1 cakesicle mold
- ice pop sticks
- 1 bag white chocolate chips or melting chips
- cake pop sticks
- 1 bag orange melting chips
- 2 tablespoons canola or coconut oil, divided
- 1 bag green melting chips
- pastel sprinkles
- 1 piece hard foam (optional)
- edible markers
- Bake cake according to package instructions and let cool completely.
- Crumble cake and mix with 1/2 can frosting until dough forms. Add more frosting, if needed. Using small cookie scoop, form dough into balls and set aside. Place dough in bunny molds then pop out and set aside with balls. Place dough in cakesicle mold, insert ice pop stick in each slot and freeze 5-10 minutes.
- Melt handful of white melting chips. Stick tip of each cake pop stick in chocolate then insert into every cake ball and bunny until each has one stick. Set aside to dry.
- Remove cakesicles from freezer and pop out of molds. In bowl, melt orange melts then mix in 1 tablespoon oil and transfer to cup. Dip cakesicles and scrape off excess using rim of cup. Place on parchment paper to dry.
- In bowl, melt green melts then place in zip-top or piping bag. Cut tip off bag, pipe carrot leaves onto piece of parchment paper and let dry.
- Melt remaining white melts and mix in remaining oil. Transfer to cup and dip ball-shaped cake pops and bunnies then tap stick on edge of cup to remove excess.
- Over separate bowl, sprinkle ball-shaped pops with pastel sprinkles. To keep ball shape, let dry by sticking in piece of hard foam. Bunnies can dry face side up on parchment paper. After bunnies are dry, use edible markers to make face and color in ears.
- When carrots and leaves are dry, remelt orange melts and place in piping or zip-top bag. Cut off tip and drizzle orange over carrots. Add small line of orange on each ice pop stick and place leaves on each stick. Let dry.
Easter Sugar Cookies
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Icing:
- 1/3 cup meringue powder
- 1/2 cup warm water, plus additional for thinning (optional), divided
- 3 tablespoons vanilla
- 1 bag (2 pounds) powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons corn syrup
- assorted food coloring
Cookies:
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 dash salt
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- To make icing: Mix meringue powder, 1/2 cup warm water, vanilla, powdered sugar and corn syrup. Separate into bowls and add food coloring; mix with water, as needed, to thin for piping.
- To make cookies: Heat oven to 350 F.
- Cream butter and sugar. Mix in egg, vanilla, baking powder and salt. Mix in flour 1 cup at a time to form dough. Roll dough out to 1/4-1/2-inch thickness.
- Cut into shapes, place on baking sheet and freeze 10 minutes. Bake 8-12 minutes. Cool completely before icing.
- Place icing in zip-top or piping bags and cut off tips. Put cookies on parchment paper. Trace outline first then fill in middle. Use toothpicks to smooth out.
- Let dry 6 hours and finish decorating with different icing colors or edible markers.
Go big with a yummy bread bowl
(Culinary.net) Perfect for afternoon snacking or as an appetizer, this Spinach-Ham Dip is warmed inside a bread bowl and can be served with bread cubes, crackers or tortilla chips.
Find more snack ideas at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Spinach-Ham Dip
- 2 cups ricotta cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1/4 pound ham, cubed
- 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended.
- Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through.
- Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks.
- Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.
Make your St. Patrick’s Day spread green with envy
(Culinary.net) Freshen up your St. Patrick’s Day menu with easy, light sandwiches inspired by the traditional color of the festivities. These open-faced noshes can be perfect for lunch, snack time or even as an appetizer for get-togethers with friends and family.
Layered with a smooth cream cheese and mozzarella mixture then topped with crisp cucumber and a stem of green bell pepper, these St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches are easy and cute, which makes them a fan favorite at nearly any green gathering. They’re also sprinkled with lemon juice to add a little acidity and create a nice, light bite.
Plus, this recipe is quick to make. When you’re in a rush to get everything on the table for the party, it’s easy to throw together and get on the platter in next to no time.
The sandwiches pop off the plate with their bright, seasonal garnishes. While sure to attract attention and have your loved ones asking “Where did you get this idea?” they’re also an easy way to sneak a few vegetables into your kids’ diets.
For more festive recipes and ideas at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches
Yield: 8 sandwiches
- 8 ounces plain cream cheese spread, softened
- 1 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese
- salt
- 4 English muffins
- 24 slices cucumber
- 8 thin slices green pepper
- fresh cilantro leaves
- lemon juice
- lemon slices, for garnish (optional)
- In bowl, mix cream cheese spread, mozzarella cheese and salt well.
- Split English muffins in half. Cut each muffin half into shamrock shape.
- Spread cheese mixture over each muffin half.
- Place three cucumbers on each “shamrock,” one on each “leaf.” Use green pepper slice as stem. Place cilantro leaf on top of each sandwich.
- Sprinkle sandwiches with lemon juice and add lemon slices, for garnish, if desired.
Solve busy weeknights with simple, satisfying meals
(Family Features) Juggling those weeknight responsibilities including homework, catching up on emails, after-school activities, social events and more can leave families scrambling when it comes time for dinner. When your busy schedule leaves little time to spend in the kitchen, turn to family favorites you can put on the table in 20 minutes or less to give loved ones the fuel they need without sacrificing taste or quality.
Take Taco Tuesdays to a new level (without the hassle) with this deconstructed version of classic fish tacos. Served over a bed of quinoa and drizzled with yogurt crema, these Baja Fish Taco Bowls let you switch up average taco nights by swapping out tortillas and shells for quick-cooking, protein-packed quinoa mixed with nutrient-dense kale. This easy, satisfying meal adds deliciously seasoned fish, creamy avocado and hearty whole grains to your diet with a lighter version of Baja sauce as a perfect companion for fish tacos.
At its core, this tasty weeknight meal relies on the ease and light, nutty flavor of Success Tri-Color Boil-in-Bag Quinoa, which is ready in just 10 minutes. It’s packed with protein, all nine essential amino acids and is a good source of fiber, making it a perfect solution for busy moments whether your loved ones eat vegan, vegetarian or a mix of everything.
If a jam-packed calendar calls for a light dinner, or you’re searching for a quick side to pair with your protein of choice, add a little color to the table with this Edamame Brown Rice and Lentil Salad. Brimming with tasty, colorful ingredients like bell peppers, cucumbers and more, it’s a wholesome and satisfying way to recharge after a long day.
Take the guesswork out of cooking this flavorful salad with 100% whole grain Success Boil-in-Bag Brown Rice, offering high-quality, pre-cooked grains that’s ready in just 10 minutes without measure or mess. It leaves you with a serving of fluffy, nutty brown rice that cooks up perfectly every time to take some stress out of family dinners.
Visit SuccessRice.com to find more recipe solutions for busy weeknights.
Baja Fish Taco Bowls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 white-fleshed fish fillets (5-6 ounces each)
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 cups packed baby kale
- 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced
- Prepare quinoa according to package directions.
- In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Season fish with Cajun seasoning and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes per side, or until fish is lightly browned and starts to flake. Set aside.
- In small bowl, stir yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and cumin.
- In medium bowl, toss quinoa with kale. Divide between four bowls. Top each with fish, sliced avocado and dollop of yogurt and lime crema.
Substitutions: Use taco seasoning or chili powder in place of Cajun seasoning. Use arugula or baby spinach instead of kale.
Edamame Brown Rice and Lentil Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Brown Rice
- 1 cup cooked green or brown lentils
- 1 cup edamame, cooked, cooled and shelled
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 cup roasted almonds and sunflower seeds (optional)
Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- Prepare rice according to package directions.
- In large mixing bowl, combine rice, lentils, edamame, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion and parsley. Toss gently to combine.
- To make dressing: In separate small bowl, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper until well combined.
- Toss salad with dressing until well combined. Sprinkle with roasted almonds and sunflower seeds, if desired.
