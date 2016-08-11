VOLLEYBALL: Montague finishes season 16-0

11/08/2016 SPORTS 0

Seven eighth-graders from Montague Independent School District ended their Lady Eagle volleyball career with a 47-1 record.
The team was only beaten one time during their sixth-grade year. Since then, the team has won three Jerry Allen Memorial Tournaments, two Windthorst Tournaments and received runner-up at the Forestburg Tournament.
The Lady Eagles have also had a perfect district record for five straight years, finishing the 2016 season with a win against Saint Jo at home.
“We have a strong tradition of winning,” said head coach Angela Kleinhans. “The girls have continued to rise up for every opponent they have faced and I couldn’t be more proud of their tenacity and hard work.”
The Lady Eagles will face Forestburg at home for their first game of the basketball season. Read more in the Nov. 5 Bowie News.

The team features eighth-graders Grifyn Ogle, Jasmine Jones, Averee Kleinhans, Sydni Messer, Jackie Hanna, Gabby Valdez and Laythen Medford, seventh-graders Becky Smith, Taygon Jones, Maci McWilliams and sixth-graders Madison Schelstedor, Madyson Ingram, Addi Eichler, Kate Sherwin, manager Kelly Tully and head coach and principal Angela Kleinhans. (Courtesy photo from Montague Independent School District, used with permission)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes