VOLLEYBALL: Montague finishes season 16-0

Seven eighth-graders from Montague Independent School District ended their Lady Eagle volleyball career with a 47-1 record.

The team was only beaten one time during their sixth-grade year. Since then, the team has won three Jerry Allen Memorial Tournaments, two Windthorst Tournaments and received runner-up at the Forestburg Tournament.

The Lady Eagles have also had a perfect district record for five straight years, finishing the 2016 season with a win against Saint Jo at home.

“We have a strong tradition of winning,” said head coach Angela Kleinhans. “The girls have continued to rise up for every opponent they have faced and I couldn’t be more proud of their tenacity and hard work.”

The Lady Eagles will face Forestburg at home for their first game of the basketball season. Read more in the Nov. 5 Bowie News.

The team features eighth-graders Grifyn Ogle, Jasmine Jones, Averee Kleinhans, Sydni Messer, Jackie Hanna, Gabby Valdez and Laythen Medford, seventh-graders Becky Smith, Taygon Jones, Maci McWilliams and sixth-graders Madison Schelstedor, Madyson Ingram, Addi Eichler, Kate Sherwin, manager Kelly Tully and head coach and principal Angela Kleinhans. (Courtesy photo from Montague Independent School District, used with permission)