Bowie Council fills precinct two vacancy

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council filled a vacancy in precinct two, naming Chuck Malone to replace Norman Vaughan who resigned last month due to a move out of the city.

Malone, a former maintenance director at Bowie Memorial Hospital, received the oath of office from Mayor Larry Slack during a called meeting of the council Wednesday night. Malone will fill out the one-year unexpired term in the south ward.

Wednesday night was the final session for the council in 2016. The group will not have its regular third Tuesday meeting.

New business dominated this week’s agenda. Three separate property request recommendations from the planning and zoning commission were considered.

