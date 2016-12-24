STORM CENTER: College kids are home

For parents, Christmas time is a glorious occasion.

That’s because – in most cases – all of their college students are returning home for family gatherings and to recharge batteries after a rigidly academic semester.

Former Bowie High School girls’ basketball player Courtney Brady has been seen posting photos of her return to Montague County.

Brady has been a big help to the women’s basketball team at Southeastern Oklahoma State so far this season.

The former Texas all-state player has been averaging 13.1 minutes per game this season – with 38 points 18 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Brady has connected on four 3-pointers, and posted a season-high 10 points in a game against Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Savage Storm roster has other players you might remember since the coaching staff recruits the area heavily – Rachel Wallace (Krum), Ariannah Kemp (Gainesville), Tracy Johnson (Poolville) and Jordan Dawson (Alba-Golden).

Currently, Southeastern Oklahoma – based in Durant – has a record of 5-3 including 3-1 in Great American Conference games. The team won’t play again until a Jan. 5 game at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.

Southeastern Oklahoma began the season with an exhibition game against Oklahoma State, which also features a local tie-in.

Earlier this fall, former Nocona High School girls’ basketball player Ali Walker joined the Cowgirls as a student manager.

Expect a column on Walker’s experiences at some point closer to the end of the women’s basketball season. Ali was seen back home last week for the Nocona Wall of Honor ceremony.

Another former Bowie girl is toiling for Weatherford College’s women’s basketball team in the form of River Romine.

The Bowie News will run a feature story on Romine and her relationship with Bob McKinley, the ex-Bowie player and nationally recognized coach of the Coyotes.

Romine has played in four games this season, according to National Junior College Athletic Association statistics, with averages of 4.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Transitioning to football, two Montague County boys will receive rings as part of their participation with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor squad that won the NCAA Division III national championship last weekend.

Former Bowie High School player Courtney Brady, now on the Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball squad, has made a smooth transition to playing at the collegiate level. (Courtesy photo from Southeastern Oklahoma State University media relations)