Thelma Lee Stephens (King)

March 8, 1938 – December 10, 2016

COLORADO – Thelma Lee Stephens (King), 78, succumbed to cancer in Mancos, CO.

Thelma was born March 8, 1938 in Nocona to Mabel Nichols (Milsap) and Cleburn King.

She attended Bowie High School and married fellow Jackrabbit David Stephens in 1959. Together, they raised their two children, Thomas and Rebecca, in Rochester, MN.

Thelma taught the importance of volunteerism to her children through example. She was one of the original volunteers for Rochester’s Meals on Wheels program, delivering nutritious meals to home bound seniors without the means of preparing their own meals, where she served the elderly for more than a decade.

During the 1980s Thelma enrolled in Winona State College where she earned her bachelor’s degree by graduating with honors. She continued to further her education by taking graduate courses in special education.

As an educator, Thelma positively influenced many students in Rochester, MN, Ignacio, CO, Dulce NM, and in Bowie. She particularly enjoyed working with children and teens facing significant challenges. After retirement, Thelma moved to Colorado to be close to her children and granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by mother Mabel Nichols (Milsap) and stepfather Glenn Nichols, Bowie; father, Cleburn King, Pampa and sister, Gayle Smith, Fort Worth.

Thelma is survived by her son, Thomas M. Stephens and wife Christa Zubieta, and granddaughter Sofia; daughter, Rebecca Levy and husband Derek; former spouse, David Stephens; and niece, Julie Smith and nephew, Scott Smith both of Fort Worth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of Thelma Stephens may be made to Shelter Hearts for the Bowie Animal Shelter, PO Box 1453, Bowie, TX 76230. Call 940-781-4440 if you would like to make non-monetary donations of items such as pet food or blankets. Donations to Shelter Hearts are tax-deductible.

Paid publication