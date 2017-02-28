Area cattlemen coming to Bowie for roundup event

Area ranchers and cattlemen will attend the North Texas Cattleman’s Roundup from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in the Bowie Community Center.

Presented by Texas AgriLife Extension Service, the evening opens with the grazing hour at 5 p.m., sponsored by local financial institutions.

Steven Smith, wildlife specialist from the Noble Foundation, opens the program at 6 p.m. He will discuss wildlife leases. Billy Higginbotham, wildlife specialist from Overton Research Center, will then speak on wild hog abatement.

Admission is free. There will be door prizes and those attending may receive one hour of continuing education requirement in law and regulation.