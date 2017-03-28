Cy (Cecil V) Young

October 2, 1919 – March 24, 2017

BOWIE – Cy (Cecil V) Young, 98, died on March 24, 2017.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. March 31 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home.

A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.

He was born Oct. 2, 1919 in Bowie. Graduating from Bowie High School as the first recipient of a fully funded football and academic scholarship to Abilene Christian University.

After receiving his degree in 1941, he coached and taught at Saint Jo Texas High School for one year before enlisting in the Navy after Pearl Harbor. Following boot camp in Virginia, he was attached to Allied Head Quarters planning the invasion of Italy in Algiers, North Africa. Young received a promotion to Lieutenant and returned to the U.S. for training in New York and California.

Assigned to the USS Carteret, A.P.A. 70 as a boat officer, he served throughout the Pacific including Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Always grateful for the GI Bill, Cy began work on his master’s at the University of Texas in Austin, receiving his degree in 1952 at the University of North Texas.

Following his service, he resumed his coaching and teaching carrier. He coached in Highland Park, Dallas, Graham and Decatur.

He was the founder of the longest continually running track meet in the State of Texas, The Possum Kingdom Relays. He served as chairman of the Texas High School Coaching Association. Throughout his career, and into retirement, Cy remained active in many organizations.

He was founder and president of the Bowie Education Foundation, and the Montague County Retired Teacher Association, where he served as president and legislative chairman.

In 1991, he founded The Iwo Jima Survivors Association, a national organization including all branches of the service. He also worked with Rosa Ogawa of Tokyo and the Japanese survivors of Iwo Jima to join in the 1999 reunion in Wichita Falls.

Cy married Evelyn Cohron (1923-1973) in 1946 and Estelle Donald in 1981.

He is survived by his son, Randy Young, Dallas; daughter, Jan Reddick and husband Richard, Ada, OK, daughter, Kay Lyon and husband Rick, Dallas; grandchildren, Brandon Reddick and wife Keiko, Plano, Matt Reddick and wife Emily, Dallas, Katie Reddick, Norman, OK; step-granddaughter, Angie Grimes and husband Todd, children Riley and Jake; great grandchildren, Kai, Noa and Allen Reddick both of Plano, and MacKinnon Reddick, Dallas; and numerous nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Memorials may be made to The Bowie Education Foundation in care of Legend Bank, 101 W. Tarrant St., Bowie Texas 76230 or a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

