LOCAL: Boosters to purchase new trailer

The Bowie Athletic Booster Club made purchases during its called meeting on May 8 at the high school commons.

The first purchase was for Hudl software, which will be used by Bowie’s major sports of football and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Hudl is a software company that helps coaches and athletes prepare for games with video analysis and other teaching tools such as play diagrams. The online experience is available online for freedom of access.

The booster club agreed to purchase a trailer, which will be used to transport the inflatable Rabbit run-through to and from games and other events.

The purchase has been capped at $2,000, which means it cannot exceed that amount.

Bowie athletic director and head football coach Dylan Stark was present to make the request for software, as well as purchase a board.

The board will be used to contain Bowie track and field records, and be placed inside Jackrabbit Stadium. The cost of the board hasn’t been determined yet.

Booster club president Keith Weber said the boosters also are still actively pursuing a generator, which also will be for the inflatable run-through. Read more in the May 13 Bowie News.

The Bowie Athletic Booster Club agreed to purchase a trailer to help transport the new inflatable run-through Rabbit. The price of any trailer to buy at $2,000. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)