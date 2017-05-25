MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Workman promoted once again

For the second time this season, the Boston Red Sox have called up former Bowie standout Brandon Workman.

The Red Sox made the move on Sunday, promoting Workman while sending Noe Ramirez back to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Ramirez allowed two home runs in a loss to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, and Boston’s bullpen resources have been severely depleted.

Workman also was called up in earlier this month, pitching three scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

So far this season, Workman has been a productive member of the Pawtucket pitching staff, with a 1-1 record and 1.98 earned-run average.

He has struck out 17 and walked five while allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13-2/3 innings of work. Opponents hit .149 in the minors.

This is another sign Workman has turned the corner, and he’s seen as a valuable member of the roster. Brandon’s fastball has been clocked at near 91 mph according to StatCast.

Taylor joins IP staff

On Monday, the Iowa Park Independent School District announced it had hired former Bowie baseball player Heath Taylor.

Taylor will serve as an assistant baseball coach, according to Iowa Park ISD.

Heath was co-national pitcher of the year as a senior at Bowie High School in 2004 under then head coach Kelly Shackelford. He eventually played baseball at both Vernon College and the University of Oklahoma.

Brandon Workman was promoted back to the Boston Red Sox for the second time this season. (Courtesy photo from Boston Red Sox media relations)