Blood drive planned June 28

Legend Bank presents the Battle of the Badges – Bowie Blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 28 in the Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason.

The Carter BloodCare unit will be taking blood donations. The goal is 51-plus units of blood, which can save up to 153 lives in the community.

All donors will receive a custom Blood of the Badges T-shirt and a buy-one-get-one voucher to the Texas Rangers.

For additional information email-Traci Robertson at: traci.robertson@legend-bank.com. Visit the bank’s webpage at: www.legend-bank.com and follow the link to make a blood donor appointment.