Bowie receives World Record from Guinness for Bowie Knife

By BARBARA GREEN

The world’s largest Bowie knife was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records organization during ceremonies at Pelham Park Thursday.

Amidst American flags and enthusiastic guests, the world-record certificate was unveiled by Bowie Chamber of Commerce Knife Committee Chairmen Bryan Brown and Van Baize. The certificate notes the 20-foot by 6-inch Bowie Knife has the world record.

Newly appointed Bowie Mayor Scott Davis said the Bowie knife is a unique aspect of the community that “makes Bowie stand out in a big land”and the city welcomes any positive thing that draws people here.

Bryan Brown said he is ecstatic to see the world record achieved.

“We set out to build a monument for Bowie and then we began to look into Guinness. It was a long process, but we finally accomplished it,” exclaimed Brown.

Read the full story in the weekend News.