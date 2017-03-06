‘Moana’ next outdoor flick

Main Street Bowie continues its Outdoor Downtown Movie Night Series on June 9 with the popular Disney film, “Moana.”

The movie nights will take place every second Friday of the month for the entire summer. You have the opportunity to bring the entire family out for a night of entertainment in downtown Bowie.

Movies will begin just as it is getting dark on East Tarrant Street, in front of the City Auditorium. Be sure to bring your own seating, but allow Main Street and the City of Bowie Volunteer and Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department to supply the snacks. They will be selling drinks, candy, popcorn, and hot dogs.