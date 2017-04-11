Early voting ends topping nearly 550 voters

Texas voters go to the polls Tuesday to consider a slate of seven constitutional amendments on a variety of topics, while voters in Bowie will select city council and school board members and Saint Jo elects school trustees.

It was a busy two-week early voting period led by the City of Bowie where for the first time in many years there were contested races for three council seats.

The Bowie Independent School District will fill three trustee slots, with one incumbent unopposed and two contested. Saint Jo ISD has three places with three incumbents and three challengers.

Shortly before noon Friday as early voting came to an end, Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reported a total of 538 early voter ballots. Broken out by city it was: Bowie, 368; Nocona, 26; Saint Jo, 64; and Montague, 47.

On election day voters are reminded they may cast a ballot at any of the voting centers located across the county, you are not required to vote only in your home precinct.

Read the full story on the candidates in the weekend News.