Nocona City Council selects Justin Building bid

Trinity Hughes, a Wichita Falls-based firm, was selected for the renovation of the future Justin Building Community Events Center in Nocona.

The low bidder of four was selected by the Nocona City Council when it met on Monday night. Trinity Hughes gave a bid of $725,000 with the highest bid topping out at $847, 777.

Trinity Hughes has a Nocona connection as its owner, Dave Lily, grew up in Nocona.

The former Justin Leathergoods building, located at 101 Clay, was donated to the city for use as an events center several years ago by a local resident with the stipulation a community facility would be developed.

