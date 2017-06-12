Lady Indians take first in Valley View Tourney

The Nocona Lady Indians took first place at the Valley View Tournament this past weekend with five straight wins.

Nocona took down Blue Ridge 80-59 to win it all as Averee Kleinhans received the all-tournament nod.

Emma Meekins led the Lady Indian offense in the game with 24 points, combined with 21 from Kleinhans.

On Friday, the Lady Indians defeated Whitesboro in a close one-point game, 60-59.

Kleinhans sunk a huge 29 points for Nocona.

The team turned around and defeated the Lindsay Lady Knights 54-46 with 33 points from Kleinhans.

