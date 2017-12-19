Republican Party to draw ballot placements for primary Thursday

The Montague County Republican Party will replace its third Thursday meeting with the 2018 Republican Primary Ballot drawing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the county courthouse annex reports Chairman Mari-Kathryn Braswell.

All candidates, candidate families, candidate representatives and all interested parties are more than welcome to attend. Bring your children and your grand children to learn about this process.

The Ballot Drawing is to determine the order of all candidates on the Montague County Primary Ballot. This is very important and is stipulated by Texas Election Law. In Montague County, as in each and every county, the political parties are charged with the duty to determine the order for all races from the top to the bottom of the ballot. This year the top race is for Texas Governor.