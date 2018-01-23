Jerry Dale Coley

December 18, 1932 – January 18, 2018

BOWIE – Jerry Dale Coley, 85, affectionately known as “Pop,” passed away peacefully the morning of Jan. 17, 2018.

It is no surprise Pop left specific instructions for his girls. “There will be no pomp and circumstance when I die, but whatever you girls want to do is fine with me.” Thus, the pomp and circumstance celebration of his life is planned for 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie.

Jerry was born in Bryson on Dec. 18, 1932 to Robert and Senie (Rankin) Coley. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1950 and attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954 during the Korean War as Quartermaster Seaman aboard the USS Sicily. He retired first from Cities Service Oil and Gas after 30 years, then finally from EDS in 2010.

Pop dearly loved his family and friends, and was fiercely loyal to his country. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served in several capacities for the organization. He had a servant’s heart and many fondly recall the impact he had on their lives. In his earlier years, he was an avid bowler, loved to play golf, and was a champion trap and skeet shooter.

He met his lifelong love, Joyce Ray Denny, in Pampa. They married in 1956 and had two daughters. Joyce preceded him in death in 2009.

He will be sadly missed by his sister, Nancy Wilson of Canadian; daughters, Jeri Ann and husband Marlon Wells of Tulsa, OK, and Judy Broker, Bowie; grandchildren, Derek and wife Kelly Wells, Darci and husband Don Frost, Matthew and wife Rebecca Broker, and Logan Broker; great grandchildren, Nealee, Gavyn, Griffin, Rhett, Colbie, Delaney, Dylan, Theodore and Arthur; and many extended family members and friends.

Memorial donations are requested to VFW Post 8789 or First United Methodist Church, both of Bowie, TX.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication