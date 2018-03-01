Yearlong ballot by mail option opens

Jan. 1, 2018 was the first day to request applications by ballot by mail for all elections that will take place during 2018.

Ginger Wall, county elections administrator, said a citizen may request an application for ballot by mail if the reason for voting by mail is: Voter is 65 years of age or older; disability; expected absence from the county; and confinement in jail.

Choosing the annual application option ensures the voter will receive a ballot for all elections conducted during the year said Wall.

Read the full story including the criteria to apply and contact information in the mid-week News.