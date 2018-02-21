Bowie High School Bass Club finishes second at Lake Texoma

After a delay due to poor weather days before, the Bowie Bass Club got to fish at their first event in more than two months on Sunday at Lake Texoma.

The weather still was not kind as it was cold and windy, but that did not stop the Bowie club. Overall, the club finished second at the event as four teams caught fish.

The team of Blake Allen and Will Hamilton earned fourth place overall with 11.7 pounds of fish caught. The team of Ian Ashley and Hunter Pullen were not far behind with 10.64 pounds of fish caught, good for eighth place.

