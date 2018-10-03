Bowie worked the Alamodome defeating Grandview

By JORDAN NEAL

After a week of enthusiastic community support and pride, the Bowie Jackrabbits came through on Thursday as they beat Grandview in the state semifinal to reach the state championship game on Saturday.

It was an unlikely rematch not many people thought they would see again between Bowie and Grandview. The teams met for a warm up game before the playoffs back on Feb. 16 where the Jackrabbits won easily 57-44. Three weeks later, good second half defense led to a similar result as Bowie won 59-43.

The Jackrabbits got off to their typical good start offensively as senior Gary Mosley attacked the rim for five points in the first quarter. Seniors Keck Jones and Kason Spikes got lose for early 3-point shots and Bowie led 10-3 at one point in the first quarter.

Grandview had the size advantage and used it to get several offensive rebounds and close shots at the rim. They did not have great shooting, but wanted to overwhelm the Jackrabbits with their size and physical play. Bowie led 13-7 heading into the second quarter.

