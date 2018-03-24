Jackrabbits baseball ends in extra inning thriller

A tight one run game for most of the night turned in Bowie baseball’s favor in extra innings as they won at Henrietta on Tuesday.

A big eighth inning after a pitcher’s duel for most of the game allowed the Jackrabbits to win by a good margin 6-2.

For most of the night, Henrietta held a slim one run lead. They were able to work their first base runner into scoring position and drive them in on a groundball error in the infield in the bottom of the first inning. For most of the night, it looked like that would be enough.

Pitcher Payton Price for Bowie got into his groove after that and only allowed four more base runners in the next five innings as they shut down Henrietta’s offense from gathering any sort of momentum.

Unfortunately, Henrietta’s pitcher did the same thing. The Jackrabbits were able to draw five walks off of him but only three hits as they struggled to make contact with his pitches as they struck out 11 times to him.

