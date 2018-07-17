Daryl Wayne Darland

November 15, 1938 – July 15, 2018

BOWIE – Daryl Wayne Darland, 79, died on July 15, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 18 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on July 19 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Darland was born Nov. 15, 1938 in Wichita Falls to Byrle Sr. and Joy (Porter) Darland. He attended high school in Denver City where he enjoyed playing football and was known as a great fullback.

Darland worked for Levi Strauss in Wichita Falls and then moved to Bowie and worked for Underwood Manufacturing. He then went to work for Lockheed Martin and retired as a supervisor after 25 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Darla Kay Weaver.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Darland; son, Daryn Darland and daughter, Megan Darland, all of Bowie; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Byrle Darland, Quinlan and numerous nieces and nephews.