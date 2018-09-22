ME rules Anderson death as an accident

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death for Zachary Anderson as an accident from the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Bowie Police Lt. Randy Hanson said he received the final report on Monday and he informed Anderson’s family shortly thereafter. This case will be closed, ruled as an accidental death.

The body of the 38-year-old was found July 25 in a wooded area behind 424 Elba and he was believed to have been dead for several days.

Anderson, a 1999 graduate of Bowie High School, had lived in Bowie on and off the last several years according to police.

Anderson had been released from the Cooke County Jail on July 18 and police found witnesses who said he walked from Nocona to Bowie on a day when it was 117 degrees.

He had called someone for a ride, but that driver could not find him. Other people reported seeing him walking in town.