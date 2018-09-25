Wallace Colby Elrod

April 17, 1929 – September 23, 2018

BOWIE – Wallace Colby Elrod, 89, passed away on Sept. 23, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset with Pastor Charles Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Wallace Colby Elrod was born on April 17, 1929 in Sunset to John and Thelma (Mathews) Elrod. He married Christine Parker on Dec. 26, 1959 and together they had one daughter, Kathy Sue VanHoose.

He retired from the United States Army with 23 years of service, followed by a career as a master electrician and air conditioner repair man for 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christine Elrod; brother, Weldon Elrod and nephew, Glen Elrod.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy VanHoose and husband Robert, Sunset; granddaughters, Shanel Bay VanHoose, Sunset and Syndi Ryann Redder and husband A.J., Paradise; great granddaughter, Ella May Redder; sister, Katherine Andress and husband Leroy, Houston; niece, Gayl Belcher, Bellevue; nephews, Ronnie and Charles Andress both of Houston; and several great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

