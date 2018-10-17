Bowie Junior Varsity teams race at district

In the final meet of the 2018 season, the Bowie High School junior varsity cross country teams saw three girls and nine boys finish in the top 10 at the Oct. 11 District 8-3A meet in Holliday.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits faced some tough competition with Holliday running a junior varsity team, who, like their varsity counterpart, took first place as a team.

However, the Lady Rabbits battled against the tough competition, with Delaynee Gregory running to a seventh-place finish with a time of 7:56.4.

Bowie’s Kaydee Jones wasn’t far behind in eighth place with a time of 8:06.4, and Jacelyn Reno rounded out the top 10 with a time of 8:14.5.

The Bowie boys were hard to stop in the junior varsity race, with Ignacio Saucedo leading the Jackrabbits with a second-place finish and time of 6:41.7.

Kawlyer Swearingin was just one spot behind in third place with a time of 6:48.8.

Brock Neese crossed the finish line next in fourth (6:51), followed by Cade Thompson in fifth (6:57.7), Justin Franklin in sixth (7:02.9), Cooper Childers in seventh (7:09.6), Logan Lawhorn in eighth (7:14.8), Logan Hutson in ninth (7:19.2) and Andrew Breeding rounded out the top 10 with a time of 7:42.1.

To see the full list of results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.