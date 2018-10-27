Ex-Muenster teacher jailed, accused of having sex with two students

A former Muenster High School teacher who lives in Saint Jo was arrested on Oct. 18 after being accused of having sex with two students.

Lynn Anne Burge, 32, was jailed on two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony and one count of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony. She was released from the Cooke County Jail on Oct. 19 on bonds totaling $125,000.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 8 the Texas Rangers were asked to investigate allegations of improper relationships at the request of the Department of Family and Protective Services. As a result Burge was arrested, but a DPS spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information.

