Homer Rex Anderson

September 20, 1923 – October 31, 2018

FORESTBURG – Homer Rex Anderson, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 31, 2018 in Forestburg, TX.

Rex was born on Sept. 20, 1923 to Aus and Addie Shirley Anderson in Clara.

Rex married Billie Burke Coleman on Dec. 22, 1945. He served his country as a pilot in World War II and the Korean War, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force. Rex graduated from Texas A&M University in 1956 with a degree in agriculture education.

From the late 1950s until the early 1960s he and Billie owned and managed Anderson’s Super Save grocery store and meat market in Forestburg. Simultaneously the couple operated a turkey farm and raised 50,000 birds a year. Rex was appointed the Forestburg Postmaster in October 1967 and served until he retired in 1988.

Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Billie and oldest daughter, Rebecca.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Kim and husband Tony Desmuke, Forestburg; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Should anyone desire, memorials may be made to the Perryman Cemetery Care Fund, c/o Audie Hayes, 1325 Muenster Road, Forestburg, TX 76239.

